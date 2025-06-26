Making Sense of Maple Leafs and Brandon Carlo Trade Rumors

Despite being acquired at last season’s NHL trade deadline, Brandon Carlo’s name has resurfaced in trade rumors, raising eyebrows in Toronto and across the league. GM Brad Treliving is aware he’s losing Mitch Marner and is trying to find ways to improve the team. The Leafs might be limited in true assets to get another scorer or a second-line center, and the 28-year-old right-shot defenseman would fetch a solid return.

Still, is this a good idea?

Why Would the Maple Leafs Consider Trading Carlo?

Carlo was brought in from the Boston Bruins in exchange for a package that included first- and fourth-round picks and top prospect Fraser Minten. It was a significant price tag for a player now reportedly on the trade block just months later. On the surface, that seems odd.

However, if you’re the Maple Leafs and you want to acquire a significant piece to help your team, you have to give to get.

Carlo, a 6-foot-5 shutdown blueliner, has two years remaining on his deal at a very manageable $3.485 million cap hit. That contract alone makes him a valuable asset in a league where right-shot defensemen are in high demand and often come with hefty salaries. According to Sportsnet 590’s “Kyper & Bourne,” the crew talked about how any deal involving Carlo would likely require a “significant player” coming back to the Maple Leafs. Justin Bourne specifically said, “I like the player, I love him at $3.4 million with another year.” He added, “If you want Carlo, we’re talking about a significant player back.”

Brad Treliving, General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Carlo’s offensive impact is minimal, but he makes his mark in the defensive zone. Some would argue that his shutdown ability isn’t quite at the level it once was, and if the alternative is moving someone like Joseph Woll, maybe Carlo is the better asset to move.

It would be a dropoff in terms of what Toronto could find to replace him, so there is risk here.

What If the Leafs Have Another Defenseman in Their Sights?

With Marner leaving, the team’s desire to upgrade their forward group is evident. It is expected that the team will target a high-end top-six winger or a legitimate second-line center. Carlo could potentially help fetch that kind of return. With Carlo’s trade value high and demand for his position strong, general manager Brad Treliving may be willing to explore all options. “Few things are off the table at this point,” Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli wrote.

The Maple Leafs may be feeling pressure to make a big move to lessen the blow of losing Marner. A big trade, coupled with a signing in free agency, shifts the narrative around their offseason. It might also help them keep pace in a highly competitive Atlantic Division.

One thing worth noting is that it’s possible the Leafs have another plan for their blue line. Toronto could land a top-pairing defenseman like Rasmus Andersson via trade or make a big free-agent splash for someone like Aaron Ekblad. Both players are upgrades over Carlo, who could help Toronto acquire the forward they want. His cap-friendly contract holds value. However, Andersson’s team-friendly contract might be one of the few deals that are even more team-friendly.

For the Leafs, if Carlo can fetch a young top-six forward or a legitimate second-line center, it’s a move worth considering. Will they pull the trigger on this? Perhaps not. But, with his value at a peak and the Leafs searching for answers up front, Carlo has become one of Toronto’s most intriguing trade chips this summer.