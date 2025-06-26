Jets’ Cheveldayoff Speaks on 1st-Round Pick, Ehlers Negotiations, Toews, & Injuries Ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff spoke to media Thursday, one day ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and four days ahead of free agency. Here, we’ll dive into what he said during his 25-minute availability.

On Keeping or Trading His 28th-Overall Pick

Cheveldayoff will select 28th overall on Friday. It’s his first first-round pick since 2023.

While saying he was open to “anything and everything” when it came to keeping or trading the pick, he pointed to the fact he’s dealt a lot of picks away over the past few years for roster players who could help win now. This indicates he is most likely to keep his 2025 first-rounder.

Regarding whether he’d choose a forward, defenseman, goaltender, or the best player available, Cheveldayoff wouldn’t show his hand but said he’d had “granular” conversations about a number of players and his selection will depend on what happens in picks one through 27.

“We’re seeing a lot of the same names when it comes to public lists and different things like that, you’re just seeing them in a different order,” Cheveldayoff said. “I think that’s where you spend your time in yours to make your order,” he continued, acknowledging that the players ranked from the mid-teens through the mid 30s seem to have similar potential upsides and skill levels.

On Ehlers: “We’ll Continue to Have Conversations Until We Can’t”

Regarding negotiations with high-profile unrestricted free agent (UFA) Nikolaj Ehlers — someone Cheveldayoff said last month he wants to make a Jet for life — he said “we’ll continue to have conversations until we can’t, or until we’re saying congratulations and thank you.”

Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

The speedy and dynamic Danish forward has 225 goals and 290 assists for 520 points in 674-career games with the Jets since being drafted ninth overall in 2014 and is coming off a seven-year contract with a $6 million average annual value he signed ahead of the 2017-18 season. It’s pretty obvious he’s due a raise of at least a few million per year after an excellent season on the second line and first power-play unit where he put up 63 points (24 goals and 39 assists) in 69 games and seven points (five goals, two assists) in seven playoff games.

Cheveldayoff said his offer to Ehlers was structured with flexibility in mind so they could continue to deploy good players around him.

“Hopefully it moves the needle,” Cheveldayoff said. “We’ll find out.”

On Signing Toews For an NHL Comeback

The Jets announced June 20 they had come to an agreement to sign Jonathan Toews on a one-year contract worth $2 million plus incentives. Toews, the 37-year-old Winnipegger and three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Chicago Blackhawks, is attempting to make an NHL comeback after missing two seasons due to long COVID and chronic inflammatory response syndrome.

“It’s a unique situation where you have a player that is a totally unrestricted free agent and coming back to play,” Cheveldayoff said. “We’ve had some great conversations with Jonathan, he’s obviously very, very excited… he’s on board with both feet, so to speak.”

Cheveldayoff said he heard good things from people close to his scouting department on Toews’ progress and how hard he has worked to get back into shape. The thing “they raved about” was Toews’ attributes as a person and strong leader, Cheveldayoff added.

On Injuries to Chibrikov, Lambert, & Lowry

Cheveldayoff also provided injury updates on Nikita Chibrikov, Brad Lambert, and Adam Lowry.

Chibrikov suffered a season-ending ankle injury that required surgery in mid January while playing for the Manitoba Moose. He is on the way back to North America for some follow-up appointments, Cheveldayoff said head coach Scott Arniel told him, and will train the rest of the summer in Toronto or Florida.

Lambert suffered an ankle injury late in the season with the Moose. “I think Brad was probably ready to start joining us if we were able to get past Dallas (in the second round of the playoffs,)” Cheveldayoff said. “I think you would have seen him in the skates.”

Lowry had hip surgery last month to repair a nagging issue that was getting worse year by year and will miss the first two-to-six weeks of next season. The captain is “almost off the crutches,” Cheveldayoff said, adding they won’t have a firmer timeline for his return until he gets to the skating phrase.

Adam Lowry, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“You also want to be cautious because you put all the time and effort into rehab, you want to make sure it’s the right decision,” he said.

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft takes place June 27 and 28 in Los Angeles. Free agency opens July 1.