Oilers Sign Trent Frederic to 8-Year Extension

The Edmonton Oilers will retain the services of forward Trent Frederic for most of the next decade after announcing an eight-year contract extension that eclipses $30 million over the life of the deal. The $3.85 million average annual value (AAV) salary represents an increase from his $2.30 million AAV contract this season.

Frederic was selected with the 29th overall pick in the 2016 Draft by the Boston Bruins. He spent seven seasons in Boston and skated in 337 games before being traded to Edmonton in a three-team deal at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Frederic proved his value during Edmonton’s run to a second-straight appearance in the Stanley Cup Final earlier this month. In a bottom-six role, he recorded four points in 22 postseason games for the Oilers, including the series-clinching goal against the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1.

At Edmonton’s year-end media availability, Oilers general manager Stan Bowman told reporters that he wanted Frederic back with the team next season. “Getting to know him as a person has been a great experience because he’s got a lot of attributes that I think are very important to a successful team,” Bowman said. “He’s incredibly competitive, [a] great teammate, great team guy. He brings an element I think you need, which is very competitive.”

An eight-year NHL veteran, Frederic has scored 55 points and amassed 109 points over 337 regular-season games. The St. Louis, Missouri-native has scored four goals and recorded nine points in 44 playoff games.