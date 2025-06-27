Blackhawks Unveil Centennial Jersey for 100th NHL Season

The Chicago Blackhawks unveiled their centennial jerseys on June 27, which they will wear for all home games at the United Center during their 2025-26 season, celebrating their 100th year in the NHL.

In 1955, we created something special—a red sweater with black and white stripes that would become the most beloved and iconic jersey in all of sports. Seventy years later, it remains largely unchanged proving that true classics…

“The Blackhawks sweater has consistently been voted the best jersey in sports by players and fans alike. For our Centennial season, we wanted to honor that iconic symbol of Chicago’s hockey heritage that has remained largely unchanged since 1955,” Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said in a team statement. “While the classic elements of the jersey stay the same, thoughtful design details make this jersey unique – melding past and present while proving that the best traditions transcend trends.”

According to the statement, the sweater design “pays respect to the jersey’s legendary composition, featuring subtle nods to the Blackhawks centennial milestone.” This includes a gold trim around the logo on the front of the sweater and the back numbers, inspired by what the team wore “in the earliest days of Blackhawks hockey.”

On the right shoulder, the team’s centennial patch features the number 100 centered with the team’s logo. The new sweater also features a lace-up collar, as well as a centennial tagline written along the neck: “Always an Original.”

The Blackhawks announced they will launch an official Blackhawks Hall of Fame as part of the 100th anniversary.

“This will serve as the franchise’s defining institution for honoring the extraordinary individuals who have shaped its century-long legacy, as chosen by the fans, alumni and media who have supported that story,” the team said in their press release.

The team also announced they will celebrate their 100th season with a number of signature game nights, fan-favourite bobbleheads and giveaways, and interviews with players and figures from the team’s different eras.

The Blackhawks finished the 2024-25 regular season with a 25-46-11 record and 62 points, last in the Central Division and the second-worst record in both the Western Conference and NHL. Forward Connor Bedard led the team with 44 assists and 67 points, while Ryan Donato led the team in goals with a career-high 31.