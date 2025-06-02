Blackhawks’ Bedard & Blashill Coming Together at Just the Right Time

The Chicago Blackhawks are taking care of business this offseason in preparation for their 2025-26 campaign. The front office is getting their coaching staffs in place for both Chicago and Rockford, while the 2025 NHL Draft and free agency are approaching. Meanwhile, Frank Nazar and Alex Vlasic made some noise at the recent World Championships, bringing home the gold as members of Team USA. Although, one Blackhawk that’s gone radio silent so far this offseason is young superstar Connor Bedard. But from what we know this is actually a good thing. Furthermore, new head coach Jeff Blashill could be coming in at just the right time to take Bedard’s game to the next level.

All Is Quiet on the Bedard Front

With Blashill being named the 42nd head coach of the franchise, everyone is wondering what his plan is for the further development of the franchise cornerstone Bedard. Yet we’ve heard nothing but crickets for the cornerstone himself. Bedard opted NOT to go to the World Championships this year, despite attending last year. It turns out there’s a very valid reason for that.

"I think it is kinda eating at him a little bit…but what a mature decision by Connor Bedard to be like 'I want to be at my best next year.'"@CRoumeliotis on the young Blackhawks skipping the IIHF World Championships to get ready for the 2025-26 season.#BlackhawksBreakaway pic.twitter.com/iFZRpeEB1V — Blackhawks on CHSN (@CHSN_Blackhawks) May 22, 2025

Sure, it would’ve been fun for Bedard to play with Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Kent Johnson and Macklin Celebrini. Shucks, if Bedard were there, would that have changed the outcome of Team Canada placing fifth after their shocking loss to Team Denmark? Well, let’s not even go there.

The point is Bedard wasn’t satisfied with his sophomore season with the Blackhawks, which helped lead to the decision to skip the Worlds. But before we get to those details, let’s put his season into perspective. In 2024-25, Bedard finished first on the team in assists (44) and points (67) and tied for second on the team in goals (23). He also surpassed all his stat totals from his rookie season (albeit while playing in 14 more games, but still), and broke multiple franchise records as a teenager. All this while dealing with a coaching change, very little consistency in linemates and an entire team that was struggling to find its identity.

Yet that wasn’t good enough for this super driven young man. Instead of doing the impulsive thing and going to a super fun tournament to represent his country on a worldwide stage, Bedard committed his entire summer to focus on getting better, especially faster, in preparation for the 2025-26 campaign with the Blackhawks.

Charlie Roumeliotis of CHSN is right in the clip above; it was a very mature decision. Sure, Nazar and Vlasic went to the Worlds and brought home a gold medal, which should do wonders for their confidence. But everyone has their own path, and Bedard’s path is different right now. He felt that attending the Worlds could potentially take away from his offseason training and development.

With this in mind, I’d say no news is good news on the Bedard front.

Blashill’s Approach to Bringing Out the Best in Bedard

The new head coach understands this. He knows the commitment is there and the talent is there. In his introductory press conference, Blashill stated,

Connor’s gonna get to that other level… he has the drive, the want, to be the very, very best he can be. There’s zero doubt of the ability that he has. When you watch him with the puck on his stick, both his ability to shoot pucks, his ability to create plays and make great passes is really, really elite. There’s zero doubt about that.

Blashill was further asked about his approach to bringing out the most in Bedard, and he immediately associated him with some elite company.

I’ve had the opportunity to coach different unique offensive players and everybody has their common strengths. I would say Nikita Kucherov does it much different than Brayden Point does it different than Henrik Zetterberg or Pavel Datsyuk did it. They all kinda have their unique strengths, and so working towards Connor’s strengths I think will be important. And then just part of the process of any young player I’ve ever coached, and I’ve had a lot of opportunities to coach guys, not just on the teams I’ve had in the NHL or the American League or college but also at the U.S. Men’s Worlds teams that I’ve coached, in helping them become the great winning types of players that you have to be in order to compete, like the four teams that are left right now (in the playoffs). So that means all those winning habits, making sure you’re stopping on pucks, making sure your changes are great, making sure your short shifts. All those things lead to the development side of a winner, and then there’s also the development side of continuing to find ways to separate yourself. In Connor’s case, how can he separate himself with the puck to create a little bit more space. Because when he has space in the offensive zone he’s excellent, as we stand here today. So all those little ways, whether it’s with your brain, whether it’s with getting a little bit quicker. Those types of things I think are in place to help him create that type of separation and then also guide him into becoming that winning hockey player that we’ll need him to be.

Blashill Takes Individual Approach

A couple of things stand out here to me. The first is Blashill emphasizing that you have to approach every player differently. They all think differently, and learn and respond differently. The coach already has some ideas specific to Bedard, including separating himself with the puck and creating more space. We all know that Bedard and his linemates haven’t previously been in the offensive zone enough to allow Bedard to work his magic. Even when they were in the zone, the opponent knew how to clog things up and take away Bedard’s time and space.

Jeff Blashill, shown here with the Detroit Red Wings. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Essentially, Bedard wasn’t able to do what he’s best at, and that’s his super elite shot. The young star was only credited with 195 shots last season, compared to 206 last season, in which he played in 14 less games. He certainly needs to find ways to shoot the puck more, and it will be interesting to see how Bedard, Blashill and the team can accomplish this.

Blackhawks Getting Back to Winning Ways

But the most important thing Blashill brought up is creating winning habits. He stresses the little things, such as making good shift changes and having shorter shifts. All the little details that are sooo important. The Blackhawks have lost a lot of games over the last few two seasons (116 to be exact). It’s easy for bad habits to creep into your game, and we saw it happen first-hand many times.

The Chicago Blackhawks struggled to maintain winning habits amidst a lot of losing over the past few seasons. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bedard, specifically, often seemed frustrated and dejected, leading him to fall into bad habits. He would hold onto the puck too long or choose to pass instead of shoot. He seemed to be second guessing himself out there.

Hopefully Blashill can help Bedard, and the rest of the team for that matter, to develop these winning habits, build confidence and consequently start winning again.

Insights on Bedard’s Offseason From His Exit Interview

When Bedard had his media exit interview with the team at the end of April, he mentioned several times about working to get the most out of his body. Here, he addresses his focus on his speed and acceleration.

Just with the way I play, I’m not slow, but probably kinda average speed…I think if I can just kinda gain another step and put guys on their heels a little more, and with the way I think the game it could be a huge plus for me and help me create more.

Bedard was further asked about the state of the team at the end of the season, and their direction moving forward.

We got a lot of great players coming up, great people…I trust the direction we’re going…(you have to have) an understanding of where you’re at. We’re going out there to win every game, but in the end we’re in a process of growing and learning and that’s an exciting time. When you lose it makes winning a lot sweeter once you get there so we’re excited for that.” We’re just trying to get better every day, and I want to be great. I want us to win a Stanley Cup. But if we’re positive and kinda attack every day, that’s the approach.

This sense of hope and excitement is encouraging. Bedard is focusing on getting the most out of himself, and a new head coach is ready and waiting to help him do just that. The “sophomore slump” is over, and it’s time to get down to the business of taking that next step.

It feels like everything is coming together at just the right time. The perfect storm might be brewing. Yes, there is a process, and that Stanley Cup Bedard talks about could still take quite some time. But the team finished on a high note last season, going 4-1-1 in their final six games. Now it’s time to build on that momentum, and trust the “process of growing and learning.” Both Bedard and Blashill will be integral pieces of that, and they appear to be off to a good start.