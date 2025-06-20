Blackhawks Extending Ryan Donato Was the Smart Move

Ryan Donato made it clear he wanted to stay with the Chicago Blackhawks. Just days before he was set to be an unrestricted free agent, the team granted his wish.

The Blackhawks announced June 18 they had agreed to terms with Donato on a four-year, $16 million extension that will keep him in Chicago through the 2028-29 season with a $4-million cap hit.

“Ryan brings energy and competes hard every game which has been a huge asset to our team over the last two seasons,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. “He’s been a crucial part of our offense, and we’re excited for Ryan to continue to make a difference in our lineup for the next four years.”

Bringing Back Donato Is a Wise Move

Last May, I wrote about how extending Donato should be a top priority for a Blackhawks team that’s looking to climb out of the NHL basement and back into contention. Yes, he posted career highs in goals (31), assists (31) and points (62), but it felt like even on nights he didn’t have it offensively, he was leading the charge on the forecheck, winning puck battles, and making the smart play in his own end.

What makes Donato a coach’s dream is that he can play on every line: Need a third-liner who can out-hustle the other team’s bottom six? He’s your guy. Need someone to provide secondary scoring? He’s your guy. Heck, do you need someone to do spot duty on the wing of a first line and do the grunt work that opens up paths for your linemates? He’s your guy. – Blackhawks Should Make Re-Signing Ryan Donato a Priority, May 31, 2025

As I said, it’s Donato’s versatility that is so valuable for a Blackhawks team with holes at nearly every position. There will be nights he can play on Connor Bedard’s wing, or he can play center on the second or third line. He can play on the second power-play unit, or he can do spot duty on the first unit in a crunch.

Another key factor in retaining Donato is that he actually wanted to stay with the Blackhawks. Chicago will have plenty of cap space this summer, but the constant losing and lack of results through their rebuild may not make it the most attractive spot to play in. But if a player like Donato, who by all accounts could have fetched $5 million or more on the open market wanted to stay, then it signals to his teammates and other free agents it’s good place to play.

He said as much in October 2024 before the regular season.

“It’s always been about work, hockey, faith, family, that type of stuff,” Donato said. “At a certain point in your career, you want to settle down. Hopefully, I can work hard enough and make my teammates better, make the team better, so I can be put in a position where I can be there long-term.”

After news broke of Donato’s extension, it appeared his teammates were just as happy as he was.

With just over a week until the start of free agency, it’s unclear what kind of players will be available for the Blackhawks. It’s unlikely the likes of Mitch Marner, Nikolaj Ehlers or Aaron Ekblad sign in Chicago – despite them potentially being able to offer the most money – but it’s on Davidson and the rest of management to find the value in the market.

But at the end of the day, extending Donato is the type of deal that leaves the player, the team, and its fans happy. One of the few bright spots of the last few seasons in Chicago, Donato has given the Blackhawks an honest effort each night, and is now being rewarded for it. Not bad for a Harvard man.