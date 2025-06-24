Blackhawks Trade Targets Should Include Peterka & Rakell

It’s the 2025 NHL Draft week (June 27), and as usual, the Chicago Blackhawks are the team to watch. Because they have a lot of draft capital (15 picks in the first three rounds of the next three drafts). They have 10 draft picks in the 2025 draft alone.

It would be wise for them to part with some of these picks for assets, and it looks like that is what general manager Kyle Davidson is exploring.

There are two names they have been linked to on the trade market: JJ Peterka and Rickard Rakell.

JJ Peterka

Let’s start with JJ Peterka because he is one of the hottest names on the trade market and, on paper, looks like a perfect Blackhawks target.

The 23-year-old Buffalo Sabres restricted free agent forward had a breakout year with 68 points in 77 games. He had 50 points the previous year, so he just keeps improving. Also, that production is hard to overlook on a struggling team like the Sabres.

According to reports, the Sabres don’t want to part with Peterka, but they are listening. However, the situation might be more dire as insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Peterka is unhappy in Buffalo and would welcome moving in another direction.

Here is where the Blackhawks come in. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff mentioned that the Blackhawks pushed for Peterka, and even touted their third overall pick to Buffalo, but that talks haven’t gained much traction. He noted that Buffalo wants immediate help back, not just picks.

JJ Peterka, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That is where things get tricky. The Blackhawks don’t have many roster players they are likely willing to deal, and if they are, they’re difficult to move.

Chicago could tout Jason Dickinson, who has one year left on his contract, but they also need him for center depth. They could also consider moving Lukas Reichel or Connor Murphy. Part of Seravalli’s report mentioned that the Sabres are looking for a right-shot defenseman. But again, I’m not sure how eager they are to move Murphy right now, since he is the veteran presence on a young defense core.

If Buffalo wants more than what Chicago can or will give, it’s a long shot. But someone like Peterka is precisely what the Hawks need as they value their youth movement- a young, fast, top-six point producer that can complement players like Connor Bedard.

Rickard Rakell

The Fourth Period revealed in their “2025 Summer Trade Watch List” that Chicago is a team reportedly linked to forward Rickard Rakell.

This supposed link surprises me, and doesn’t at the same time. For one, Rakell had a 35-goal, 70-point season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. For a team like Chicago that does need a top-six upgrade, I could see why they might be interested, as they only had one 30-plus goal scorer last season (Ryan Donato).

But there’s a catch with Rakell. He is 32 years old, with a $5 million cap hit for the next three years, with an eight-team no-trade list. He was one of the biggest names at the trade deadline, but the reported ask for him was high, including two first-round picks and a top prospect. The Pens opted to keep him, as they view him as an integral part of their team.

Josh Yohe of The Athletic doubled down that Rakell could still be dealt this summer, “but he won’t come cheap.” (from ‘What I’m hearing about Penguins’ NHL Draft plan, trades, Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell- The Athletic – 06/23/2025).

Furthermore, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic shared on X that the Penguins were one of the teams that spoke with the Blackhawks about the third overall pick. It makes me wonder if Rakell was possibly a point of conversation there.

Things also changed on the morning of June 24 for the Penguins, as it was revealed that the Rangers are sending the 12th overall pick to them as part of the J.T. Miller trade. This now gives Pittsburgh the 11th and 12th overall picks in the 2025 draft. But it doesn’t seem like it changes their pursuit of being aggressive. General manager Kyle Dubas revealed in his exit interview in April that he wants to return his team to contention “as urgently as possible.”

Like Wheeler, most believe that the Blackhawks will stand pat at three. But things can change quickly, and the Penguins might be a trade partner to keep an eye on. Davidson and Dubas have a significant trade history together, from the big Jake McCabe trade to the Petr Mrazek trade when Dubas was with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Rakell is not a bad detour option, especially if they can’t land Peterka, and they are likely out on Mitch Marner. But with the significant asking price, it seems like they’re in the same spot they’re in with Peterka and the Sabres. I guess that would depend on how badly the Blackhawks would want Rakell, and corresponding roster moves, as they just added veteran Andre Burakovsky to the mix.

Even if some trades seem unlikely, nothing is impossible regarding the draft. The Blackhawks have the means to make a significant move if they see fit, and who knows where that will leave them. The next few days should be interesting.