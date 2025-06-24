4 Dark Horses to Sign Maple Leafs Forward Mitch Marner

The relationship between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mitch Marner is coming to an end. They have been tied together since the now 28-year-old forward was selected fourth overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Despite the many highs over the years, the playoff failures of both parties have led to this split.

The question now turns to where Marner will land. There are a few favourites, such as the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Mammoth, but some other teams are flying under the radar that could land the star talent. Here’s a look at four potential organizations that will likely offer him a contract.

Chicago Blackhawks

Many fans, especially Marner detractors, have suggested that the star winger is more concerned about his paycheck than winning. With the Chicago Blackhawks, he could have both.

The Blackhawks not only have more than $22 million in cap space, per PuckPedia, but they have some exciting young talent, headlined by Connor Bedard. Teaming up with Marner would be great for the skilled 19-year-old and would speed up the Blackhawks’ timeline for a playoff return.

Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings don’t have time to continue making marginal moves in the hopes that their young talent will take the next step. That has been general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman’s plan since he took over in 2019, with zero success to show for it.

Yzerman needs to take a big swing this offseason, and landing the best forward on the market would be the way to do it. The Red Wings have more than enough money to give Marner the contract he wants, and he would join an increasingly talented roster, which should help them make the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.

Anaheim Ducks

There is no better location for Marner to get out of the media spotlight and have the chance to win like there would be with the Anaheim Ducks. The team has struggled for several seasons, but has gained a ton of young talent that is now ready to make an impact as a result.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Signing Marner would signal to the hockey world that the Ducks are ready to compete. They also brought in Joel Quenneville to man the bench as further proof that they want to take the next step in their plan to contend. The Ducks might prove to be the perfect situation for Marner.

San Jose Sharks

Like the Ducks, the San Jose Sharks would also give Marner a chance to escape the bright lights while still playing for a good team. Granted, the Sharks aren’t as far along as the Ducks in becoming contenders, but they have several great young players like Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith who point toward a bright future.

Though it would take at least another few seasons for the Sharks to get back to the playoffs, signing Marner would suggest they think they’re closer than many might predict. On top of that, it would be exciting to see what he can do in a market with far less pressure.

NHL Free Agency Ahead

While Marner leads the way, many other great players are set to hit the market on July 1, including Nikolaj Ehlers, Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, John Tavares, and Brock Boeser. For the Maple Leafs, losing Marner for nothing will be a tough pill to swallow. That said, the extra cap space should allow them to round out their roster or perhaps even sign a top free agent.