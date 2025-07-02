Oilers News & Rumours: Mangiapane, Howard, Lazar, McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers were a little quiet as free agency opened on Tuesday (Jul. 1), but they got things moving as the day went along. They were able to bring in goaltender Matt Tomkins and defender Riley Stillman as organizational depth, which were their first moves of the day, missing out on some of the big-name free agents. In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we take a look at the signings of Andrew Mangiapane and Curtis Lazar, the rumblings surrounding Isaac Howard, and where things stand with Connor McDavid.

Oilers Land Andrew Mangiapane

With their first big signing of the day, the Oilers signed forward Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year contract worth $3.6 million annually, and it seems they did that to help bolster their top-nine forward depth. He was one of the strongest forwards available on the open market, and fans seemed excited that they had found someone to play alongside Leon Draisaitl.

Mangiapane, who is 29 years old, scored 14 goals and added 14 assists for 28 points through 81 games with the Washington Capitals last season. Throughout his career, he has scored 123 goals and added 120 assists for 243 points through 498 games, which comes out to a 0.49 points-per-game average. Throughout his playoff career, he has played 37 games in the postseason, scoring seven goals and adding seven assists for 14 points.

There were rumours that there could have been as many as six teams interested in Mangiapane, but he ultimately chose to join the Oilers.

Oilers Sign Curtis Lazar

Adding to their forward depth, the Oilers signed forward Curtis Lazar to a one-year deal, which comes with a $775,000 cap hit. Lazar, who is 30 years old, had five points through 48 games last season with the New Jersey Devils. Throughout his career, he has scored 47 goals and added 78 assists for 125 points through 572 games, which comes out to a 0.22 points-per-game average.

Lazar used to play with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League (WHL), so in some way, it’s a return to Edmonton for him.

Curtis Lazar, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Lazar comes in as forward depth and likely slots in as the fourth-line center heading into the 2025-26 season. He may accept a role as an extra forward who comes up from the American Hockey League (AHL) in times of need if the Oilers run into injury trouble, but he will be given every opportunity to earn a full-time job in the NHL next season, and for league minimum, this seemed to be a no-brainer for the Oilers.

Oilers Extend Evan Bouchard

Before free agency opened, the Oilers announced they had re-signed defender Evan Bouchard to a four-year extension worth $10.5 million annually. While it was a hefty price, it was clear both sides wanted to get something done, and they both seemed excited that this negotiation is now behind them and they could focus on winning a Stanley Cup next season.

Is an Isaac Howard Trade Brewing?

The Oilers have been rumoured to be looking at bringing in some young talent to bolster their depth both now and in the future, and speculation has begun to grow on a potential fit with forward Isaac Howard. There seems to be some validity in connecting Howard to the Oilers, but it doesn’t sound like anything is close at this time.

We are hearing that the @EdmontonOilers are differently in on Isaac Howard.



Talks are ongoing & the #LetsGoOilers will try again tomorrow & over the coming days to make a trade.

Something to follow for sure & let’s see how this all plays out.



Frank Seravalli, a pundit with Daily Faceoff, went as far as to say many teams around the league believed the Oilers and Lightning had a trade done, and Howard was joining the Oilers, but nothing has come to fruition at this point.

Howard, who is 21, had 52 points in 37 games with Michigan State University in the NCAA last season. He was drafted 31st overall in the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, but is reportedly not interested in signing his entry-level deal with the Lightning.

Where Do Things Stand With McDavid?

Fans are curious, where do things stand with Captain Connor McDavid? As of this moment, nothing has changed. The Oilers have made it clear they won’t rush McDavid into a decision, but are ready to negotiate an extension whenever he is ready to do so.

McDavid became eligible for an extension on Tuesday (Jul. 1) and becomes an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1st, 2026, if he doesn’t re-sign with the Oilers before then.

