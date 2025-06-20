Dallas Stars Sign Mavrik Bourque & Nils Lundkvist to Contract Extensions

The Dallas Stars have announced that they’ve signed both Mavrik Bourque and Nils Lundkvist to contract extensions. The Stars have been one of the more active teams over the last 24 hours and are expected to make even more moves as we get closer to the 2025 NHL Draft on June 27 and the opening of free agency on July 1.

Nils Lundkvist

Lundkvist, 24, is coming off a one-year contract that carried an average annual value of $1.25 million. He originally signed that deal with the Stars on July 1, 2024. Now, he’s agreed to another one-year deal that holds the same AAV of $1.25 million. In 39 games this past season, Lundkvist registered five assists. Through 183 career NHL games, he has put up a total of 44 points.

Nils Lundkvist, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Stars general manager Jim Nill shared this about Lundkvist in the team’s official press release:

“Nils brings a unique combination of offensive ability and defensive reliability to our lineup,” said Nill. “His puck-moving skills, vision, and hockey sense are assets that elevate our game in transition. We’re thrilled to have him back and excited to see how he continues to grow and contribute to our success.”

Mavrik Bourque

Bourque, 23, signed a one-year deal worth $950,000. He’s coming off a season in which he scored 11 goals and added 14 assists for 25 points over 73 games. This marks only his second NHL contract, following the expiration of his entry-level deal signed back on March 1, 2021.

Related: Stars Trade Mason Marchment to Kraken for Draft Picks

Nill also spoke on Bourque’s extension in the release:

“Mavrik is a dynamic and highly skilled player whose vision and hockey IQ stand out every time he is on the ice,” said Stars general manager Jim Nill. “His ability to create plays and elevate the game is something we value deeply in such a young player. We are excited to have him back and confident he’ll continue to make a significant impact for our team.”

Over the past 24 hours, the Stars have made some serious roster moves. Earlier, they signed Matt Duchene to a four-year contract with an AAV of $4.5 million. Then late last night, they traded Mason Marchment to the Seattle Kraken to clear his $4.5 million cap hit. Now, the attention shifts to a few key names the Stars still need to figure out and at the top of that list is their captain, Jamie Benn.