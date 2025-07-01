Hurricanes Sign Logan Stankoven to an 8-Year Contract Extension

The first domino in the Carolina Hurricanes’ roster construction for 2025-26 has fallen. They announced before the start of free agency that they have agreed to an eight-year contract extension with forward Logan Stankoven. The deal kicks in on July 1, 2026, and he will be paid $6 million annually through the 2033-34 season. The full contract comes out to eight years and $48 million.

Staying in Raleigh Through 2033-24

The Kamloops, British Columbia native joined the Hurricanes on trade deadline day (March 7) as part of the Mikko Rantanen deal. He finished the 2024-25 season with the Hurricanes, tallying five goals and nine points in 19 regular-season games. In his first playoffs with Carolina, he had a stellar postseason, having five goals and eight points in 15 games. On May 30, during exit interviews, he mentioned when asked about staying in Raleigh long term, “First class for sure. I’ve enjoyed every minute of being here. The people within the organization and my teammates, I think I’ve been able to create a really good bond with everyone here. I love the city and just kind of the vibes around it, so yeah, I’m looking forward to hopefully spending a lot more time here.”

Related: 2025 NHL Free Agency Tracker

It was clear that he wanted to stay in Raleigh. The Hurricanes felt the same way. General manager Eric Tulsky stated after the extension was announced, “From the moment he arrived in Raleigh, it was clear to us that Logan was a Hurricane. We’re thrilled that he agrees, and is committed to being a big part of this organization long term.”

May 24, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven (22) and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Scott Morrow (56) celebrate after scoring a goal during the second period in game three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With the cap space possibly going up to $104 million or more next offseason, the deal will be viewed as a steal for the Hurricanes. Keeping the 22-year-old through 2033-34 is huge for Rod Brind’Amour and his staff as they’ll have the Western Canadian for the next nine seasons, including the extension.

Related: Jankowski & Stankoven Score in Hurricanes’ Debut, Winning 4-2 Over Jets

He joins a young core that features Seth Jarvis, Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake, and others for the next several seasons. He played well on the power play for the Hurricanes, and he could be someone who will get lots of playing time this upcoming season. For now, the offseason is off to a great start for Carolina.

What’s Next for Hurricanes?

As Day 1 of free agency is here, will the Hurricanes make other big moves for the 2025-26 season? Only time will tell, but signing a guy like Stankoven for the next nine seasons is a great start. He will make a huge impact for seasons to come.