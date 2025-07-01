Devils Re-Sign Allen to 5-Year Extension with $1.8 Million AAV

The New Jersey Devils have re-signed veteran goaltender Jake Allen to a five-year deal worth $1.8 million per season.

Allen Staying in Garden State, Devils Solidify Tandem For Upcoming Season

Allen was the highest-profile unrestricted free-agent (UFA) goaltender available, but was snapped up an hour before 2025 free agency’s official opening and will stay in the Garden State for seemingly the rest of his career with this deal.

Allen, who will be 35 by the time the season begins, spent last season as the Devils’ backup. However, he took the starter’s role for a time when Jacob Markstrom was injured and posted a 12-16-1 record, 2.66 goals against average (GAA), .906 save percentage (SV%), and four shutouts in 31 games and 29 starts overall. Allen first joined the Devils at the 2023 Trade Deadline when he was traded there by the Montreal Canadiens.

Jake Allen, New Jersey Devils (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Fredericton-born product, in 12 seasons between the St. Louis Blues, Canadiens, and Devils, has a 208-184-43 record, 2.76 GAA, .097 SV%, and 28 shutouts in 460-career games and 436 starts. He has a 11-12 record, 2.06 GAA, and .924 SV% in 28-career playoff games and 24 starts. He was drafted 32nd overall by the Blues in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

With the move, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald has solidified his team’s situation between the pipes for the upcoming season (Markstrom is a UFA next summer.) The Devils finished third in the Metropolitan Division at 42-33-7 last season and gave up the fewest goals in the division at 222.

Allen was coming off a two-year, $7.7 million contract, meaning he took a pay cut to stay put.