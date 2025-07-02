Devils Sign Cody Glass to a 2-Year Extension

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has agreed to terms with center Cody Glass on a two-year contract worth $5 million with an annual average value of $2.5 million.

Cody Glass has signed a two-year contract to stay with the @NJDevils!#NHLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/NSix6zgnWF — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 2, 2025

Glass was a restricted free agent. He had six goals, 22 points, 16 penalty minutes, 91 shots, 53 hits and 38 blocks in 65 regular-season appearances between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey in 2024-25. The 26-year-old is projected to begin the upcoming season in a bottom-six role.

Glass skated in his sixth NHL season and was acquired in a trade with the Penguins in exchange for Chase Stillman, an unsigned draft choice, Max Graham, and New Jersey’s 2027 third-round draft pick on March 7, 2025.

The Devils were initially said to be allowing Glass to reach free agency without a qualifying offer. Still, they changed their mind after looking at what was available on the free agent market.

Glass logged his NHL debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 2, 2019, when he also registered his first career NHL point and goal. He spent two seasons with Vegas and was traded to the Nashville Predators for Nolan Patrick on July 17, 2021. Glass played three seasons with Nashville and recorded a career-high 14 goals, 21 assists, and 35 points in 2022-23. After being acquired by the Penguins for the 2024-25 season, he recorded 15 points (4g-11a) in 51 games.