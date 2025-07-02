Canadiens’ Goalie Battle More Intriguing With Sneaky Good Kaapo Kahkonen Signing

The Montreal Canadiens made a handful of moves on the opening day of free agency, but one of the most intriguing, and potentially impactful, was the signing of veteran goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen to a one-year contract worth $1.15 million. While it wasn’t the flashiest acquisition, this under-the-radar move could end up paying real dividends for the Canadiens, both in the NHL crease and within their organizational depth. Goaltending depth is never a bad thing, and with this signing, Montreal gains flexibility, experience, and internal competition all in one.

Meet the Player

Kahkonen is no stranger to the NHL grind. At 28 years old, the 6-foot-2 Finnish goaltender brings a mix of experience and resilience to the Canadiens organization. While last season was a chaotic one for Kahkonen, suiting up for four different teams, it also showcased his willingness to adapt and keep battling for a job at the professional level.

Kahkonen spent the 2023–24 season in the NHL. After beginning the season with the San Jose Sharks, he was traded to the New Jersey Devils where he finished the season. In 2024-25, Kahkonen made only one NHL appearance for the Colorado Avalanche, spending the rest of the time in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Colorado Eagles, as well as the Manitoba Moose (he had signed with the Jets last summer on a one-year contract) and Charlotte Checkers.

Despite the instability, Kahkonen’s body of work still suggests there’s value to be found. In total, he appeared in 37 NHL games in 2023-24. He has also flashed upside in the past, most notably during his earlier years with the Minnesota Wild, where he once went on a nine-game winning streak during the 2020–21 season.

Kaapo Kahkonen, Charlotte Checkers (Kris Craig/The Providence Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

This is not a signing about chasing a number-one goaltender. It’s about adding a player who has played real NHL minutes and can provide valuable minutes when called upon. And for Montreal, that’s exactly what they need in their current goaltending situation.

Internal Competition

The Canadiens’ goaltending picture took on new clarity after they traded Cayden Primeau a few days ago to the Carolina Hurricanes. That move seemed to open the door for a tandem of Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes heading into 2025–26. Montembeault has earned his role as the likely starter, but the backup job was very much up for grabs.

Enter Kahkonen. Even though he signed a one-way deal worth $1.15 million, that doesn’t guarantee him a roster spot on the NHL club. Instead, what it guarantees is that he’ll be pushing Dobes hard at training camp to earn that backup position. And that competition is exactly what this young Canadiens team needs. Nothing handed, everything earned.

Dobes, still just 24 years old, made significant progress last season and showed flashes of his potential. He played a handful of games with the Habs last season, but still needs to earn his spot. The Canadiens don’t need to rush him, and Kahkonen’s presence offers a real alternative. If Dobes proves he’s ready to handle the backup job behind Montembeault, that’s great. If not, the team has a veteran with more than 100 games of NHL experience ready to step in.

This kind of internal pressure often brings out the best in young goaltenders. There’s no safety net of knowing the job is secure. Dobes will have to show in camp that he’s ready, and if he does, he’ll have earned it the hard way.

A Win-Win Scenario

No matter how things shake out in training camp, the Kahkonen signing stands as a low-risk, smart piece of business by Kent Hughes and the Canadiens’ front office.

If Dobes ends up winning the backup role, then Montreal gains a motivated, NHL-tested veteran who can report to the Laval Rocket and take on a valuable mentorship role with Jacob Fowler. Fowler, widely considered the top goaltending prospect in the organization, will benefit tremendously from having someone like Kahkonen alongside him in the AHL. Development isn’t just about ice time; it’s about habits, mindset, and consistency, all of which Kahkonen can help reinforce at the professional level.

On the other hand, if Kahkonen grabs the NHL job, then the Canadiens will have a stable and reliable number-two goaltender to ease Montembeault’s workload. That would also allow Dobes to play big minutes in Laval, where he can continue to refine his game rather than sitting on the bench for long stretches. It would be a developmentally-smart decision that doesn’t compromise the Canadiens’ goaltending depth at the top level.

There’s also the trade deadline angle. On a one-year deal at $1.15 million, Kahkonen becomes a potential trade chip if he performs well and another team finds itself needing goalie depth later in the season. It’s a low-risk bet with multiple potential outcomes, and all of them could benefit the Canadiens in the short or long term.

At first glance, the signing of Kahkonen might not have grabbed headlines. But dig a little deeper, and it’s easy to see the upside in this move. The Canadiens add experience, internal competition, and organizational depth with one smart, affordable deal.

Goaltending is never a straight line, especially in a rebuild. Prospects develop at different speeds, and injuries or slumps are always just around the corner. By bringing in Kahkonen, the Canadiens have given themselves a buffer, a safety valve, and a mentor, all for just over $1 million. In today’s NHL, that’s exactly the kind of smart roster management that can help a young team stay competitive while continuing to develop from within.