Canadiens Avoid Weak Free Agent Class to Fill Needs

The Montreal Canadiens have been making headlines this offseason. The club surprised almost everyone by making the playoffs last season, barely three seasons into their rebuild. Setting goals will be necessary for them to take another step forward. However, fans shouldn’t expect the next step to be a linear improvement on last season’s success.

Because of the team’s long-term needs and an unrestricted free-agent (UFA) class that hasn’t provided general manager (GM) Kent Hughes with many good options, Montreal is likely to avoid a spending spree and, instead, stick with playing it safe and rely on the trade market to attempt to address those needs.

NHL’s Weak Free-Agent Class

Usually, when free agency opens, teams throw bags of money at players they want to sign. This leads to unmanageable contracts very soon after they’re signed. Fortunately, as a former player agent, Hughes understands this phenomenon and has avoided overpaying in free agency so far. The 2025 NHL UFA class was not only shallow, but it also didn’t have the players the Canadiens need to fill their roster holes.

This class has few, if any, players considered top-line talents, and as we saw on Tuesday, teams approached free agency with caution. Hughes remains focused on long-term needs, opting to sign short-term depth solutions instead of going on a spending spree. This weaker class of free agents makes for a more active trade market and could increase the odds of some offer sheets occurring. The Canadiens are well-positioned to make trades, as they hold a plethora of draft picks and prospects that could be used to entice rival GMs.

Canadiens Still Have Holes to Fill

Despite having a pipeline that is chock-full of talent, they still could use a top-level scorer, especially at centre. The decision to either trade/sign a centre long-term or find a stop-gap measure while they wait for Michael Hage to be NHL-ready – he is projected to become a second-line centre – is the choice Hughes was facing. But with a weak UFA class, the decision was essentially made for him.

Hughes has refused to overpay. Looking at Ivan Provorov’s new $8.5 million deal for a second-pairing defenceman, his cautious approach is understandable (from ‘Ivan Provorov re-signing with Blue Jackets for 7 years, $59.5 million’ – The Athletic, 6/30/2025). It also makes Noah Dobson’s $9.5 million per season deal look like a steal. Instead of overspending, Hughes has chosen to use free agency to add depth for the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, who could be useful NHL call-ups if needed.

Canadiens Continue to Cook

People will inevitably complain that the Canadiens won’t start the season with a legitimate second-line centre. What they need to remember is that it’s impossible to build a complete roster in one summer. Hughes entered this offseason with three glaring needs: a top-pairing right-handed defenceman, a top-six two-way scoring winger, and a top-six center. In one week, he has filled two of those needs, and rather inexpensively. The first need filled was the addition of Dobson. It cost him two mid-level, first-round draft picks and bottom-six forward Emil Heineman. When Heineman was healthy, he provided depth scoring and a forechecking option to keep defences on their toes. The second trade Hughes made covers the loss of that depth with a player of similar style, but with a higher potential ceiling, when he acquired Zachary Bolduc from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Logan Mailloux.

Mailloux became expendable when Dobson arrived, which made room for this trade. Bolduc was selected in the same 2021 NHL Entry Draft (17th overall) as Mailloux was (31st overall). While Bolduc was drafted as a centre, he played significant time on the wing in junior and almost exclusively on the wing during his two professional seasons.

However, he is a natural centre and was a prolific scorer in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), playing for the Rimouski Oceanic and Quebec Remparts. In three full seasons, he scored 30, 55 and 50 goals. He closed out his junior career recording over a point per game in the playoffs and leading the Remparts to a QMJHL title and a Memorial Cup. While he could be a temporary option to fill in at centre, he is likely best deployed on the wing, where he has the potential to be a high-pace forechecker with a desire to attack the net front and add 20 to 25 goals a season. His skill set should easily complement a highly-skilled forward like Ivan Demidov.

Canadiens Focus on Depth

Instead of trying to speed up the rebuild by overpaying for a free agent and hoping they overcome the odds and become a star, Hughes chose to focus on adding depth players. Losing Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak may not be cause for concern, but it will impact the team’s performance next season, especially on the penalty kill. To address losing Armia, Hughes signed Samuel Blais. He is a physical, aggressive forechecking winger who doesn’t have Armia’s possession skills, but his physical game and size (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) should be an asset for the bottom six. Additionally, his playoff experience (he won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019) in a checking role will be a great addition to the Canadiens’ system.

Sammy Blais, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On the same day, Hughes added veteran netminder Kaapo Kahkonen. The Finnish goaltender ended the 2024-25 season with a .906 save percentage in 12 games with the Charlotte Checkers, followed by a deep playoff run that saw Charlotte sweep the Rocket in the Eastern Conference Final. He brings competition for restricted free agent Jakub Dobes, who finished the season as Montreal’s backup. This fall, Dobes will be going head-to-head with Kahkonen for that role. If Dobes wins it, Kahkonen could be a good mentor to Jacob Fowler in Laval.

Finally, Hughes signed forward Alex Belzile and right-handed defenceman Nate Clurman. Belzile brings his veteran leadership back to the Rocket and adds an option for the NHL roster in case of injuries. Clurman can cover for David Reinbacher if the latter earns a role with the Canadians out of training camp, or as a call-up if it’s decided that Reinbacher should remain in Laval for a full season to continue his development.

Because of the weak UFA class, many teams, including Montreal, have not been able to meet their needs in free agency this year. However, expect Hughes to continue making headlines outside of free agents as he turns to the trade market throughout the summer and into September when training camp opens.