Lightning Sign Jakob Pelletier to a 3-Year Contract

In the early morning hours of July 2, the Tampa Bay Lightning reached a three-year contract agreement with 24-year-old winger Jakob Pelletier, securing him through the end of the 2027-28 season, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Jakob Pelletier has reportedly signed a three-year contract with the @TBLightning! #NHLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/XYZFOFYrc8 — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 2, 2025

Pelletier’s deal begins at $775,000 in the first season as a two-way contract, before turning into a one-way contract for $850,000 in the second year and $900,000 in the third year.

Pelletier, who was originally selected 26th overall by the Calgary Flames at the 2019 Draft, was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers as part of the deal that sent Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee to Calgary.

A pending restricted free agent, Pelletier was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Flyers.

After a slow start, Pelletier came on strong down the stretch for the Flyers, recording six points (three goals, three assists) over the final 10 games. He finished with eight points (three goals, five assists) in 25 games.

Initially drafted No. 26 overall, Pelletier waited until 2021-22 for his professional debut, starting with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Calgary Wranglers, before playing 24 games in his first NHL season with the Flames in 2022-23, where he scored three goals and seven points.

Pelletier’s signing adds depth as the Lightning continue to find value to bolster its roster for ongoing success in a competitive division. The signing also gives Pelletier a crucial opportunity to solidify his career in the NHL with an organization that has consistently achieved good results from unheralded depth players.