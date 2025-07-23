Lightning Ink 2025 Draft Pick Ethan Czata to Entry-Level Contract

The Tampa Bay Lightning have brought their top draft pick from the latest draft into their system. They announced on Wednesday that they have signed forward Ethan Czata to an entry-level contract. He was taken by the team in the second round (No. 56 pick). The Lightning had no first-round pick, making him the highest draft pick this cycle.

We have signed forward Ethan Czata to a three-year, entry-level contract.



The 18-year-old brings attributes that will help the Lightning be more physical in the long run. Along with being labeled a playmaker, Elite Prospects labels Czata as a two-way center and a physical forward. He could be a nice complement to forward Sam O’Reilly, whom the Lightning acquired in the Isaac Howard trade. O’Reilly is labeled as a playmaker, a defensive forward and an agitator.

While we still have to wait and see how these guys pan out, it’s an indicator that the Lightning are looking to bring in more muscle without sacrificing skill.

Czata spent the last two seasons with the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League. In his first season, he had just seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points in 62 games. He followed it up with a nice step forward with 21 goals and 34 assists for 55 points in year two. He had 72 penalty minutes as a testament to his willingness to get into the weeds in a game.

The Brampton, Ontario, native got on the scoresheet twice in five OHL playoff games. He finished off his amateur career by winning the Gold Medal with Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship, registering one goal and four assists for five points in seven games.

Eight players were drafted by the Lightning this year. Four of those picks came in the seventh and final round of the draft.