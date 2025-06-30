Report: Blue Jackets to Sign Ivan Provorov to Seven-Year Extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets were hoping to remake their defense for 2025-26. On Monday, it appears they will be bringing back an important part of their blue line that was set to become a UFA.

As first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Blue Jackets will be re-signing defenseman Ivan Provorov. Per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the deal is expected to be for seven years with an AAV of $8.5 million per season.

The news comes after the Blue Jackets re-signed defenseman Dante Fabbro to a four-year extension worth $16.5 million. Talks had been ongoing albeit slow. As the deadline to the start of free agency approached, the Blue Jackets saw the need to bring back someone who played heavy minutes against tough competition.

Why The Signing Happened

Below Zach Werenski, the left side of defense would have comprised of second-year player Denton Mateychuk along with Jake Christiansen. After failed attempts to bring in other players such as Noah Dobson and Rasmus Andersson, the Blue Jackets turned their attention back to their own pending UFA’s.

In Provorov, he could play over 20 minutes a night while playing both the left and the right. For a lot of the 2024-25 season, he played to the right of Mateychuk.

Provorov wasn’t the best available option on the market. However with reports of Aaron Ekblad returning to Florida and a lot of people believing Vladislav Gavrikov will sign in New York, the Blue Jackets had to act.

Had he reached market, Provorov would have been offered around the same contract. The question now becomes if he will again play on his offside or will he play on his natural side sliding Mateychuk to the third pair?

Ivan Provorov has reportedly signed a seven-year extension with the Blue Jackets. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Provorov did enjoy his best offensive season since 2019 with his 33 points in 2024-25 while averaging 23:21 per game. He plays both special teams units.

The Blue Jackets had a decision to make. Had they not re-signed Provorov, there would have been a massive hole to fill. Even with the signing, the team has over $20 million in cap space with only Dmitri Voronkov, Mikael Pyyhtia and Daemon Hunt to sign who were all tendered qualifying offers on Monday.

The Blue Jackets could still look for opportunities to add to their team come Tuesday with the start of free agency. We’ll update this story once the signing becomes official.