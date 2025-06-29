Blue Jackets Sign Dante Fabbro to Four-Year, $16.5 Million Extension

Just one day after saying he wanted to follow up with defenseman Dante Fabbro on a possible contract extension, GM Don Waddell got the job done. In the process, he solidified the defense going into 2025-26.

On Sunday, the Blue Jackets signed Fabbro to a four-year, $16.5 million contract extension. According to Aaron Portzline of the Athletic, the first year of the contract comes with a no-trade clause.

After going through the NHL Draft not addressing defense on the NHL roster while missing out on Noah Dobson, Waddell prioritized getting this contract done. It’s a solid deal for everyone involved.

What Fabbro Brings

Since being claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators, Fabbro has brought a level of stability to the top-four. He was a major factor in helping Zach Werenski enjoy his best season as a pro.

Fabbro’s steadying presence was a big reason why the Blue Jackets were able to make a run towards the postseason before falling just short. He enjoyed new career highs in goals (9) and points (26) while being a dependable 5-on-5 player. He also averaged a career-high 21:39 per game.

For Waddell, it was Fabbro’s smarts that really stood out. Here’s what the general manager had to say.

“Dante was a great addition to our team last season and keeping him in Columbus was a priority. He is a smart, versatile defenseman who moves the puck very well and can play in all situations. We are thrilled that he will continue to be an important part of our club moving forward.”

Dante Fabbro signed a four-year extension on Sunday. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The domino effect of this signing was also an important part of this. The right side now consists of Fabbro, Damon Severson and Erik Gudbrason. RFA defenseman Jordan Harris could still sign to give them depth.

As for what this means for Ivan Provorov, we’ll see. Waddell said he wanted to follow up with both Fabbro and Provorov when he spoke after the draft on Saturday. Should the Blue Jackets be unable to re-sign Provorov, Denton Mateychuk would be first in line for that other top-four spot on the left along with Werenski.

Had Fabbro gone to market given the scarcity of right-handed defensemen available, he would have had many suitors. The Blue Jackets ensured it wouldn’t get that far.

The Blue Jackets are still exploring the market for potentially another defenseman and a top-six forward. After this deal with Fabbro, they still have over $28.5 million in cap space should the right opportunity present itself.

From waiver claim to top-pairing defenseman. Fabbro could go down as one of the best moves in franchise history.