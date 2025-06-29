Lightning Still Struggling to Find Solution to Isaac Howard Dilemma

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made it through another draft season. They had a lack of picks in the early rounds but still managed to walk away with eight picks.

However, while there was speculation that it would be prime time to find a deal centered around forward prospect Isaac Howard, that didn’t happen. It wasn’t for a lack of effort. Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois couldn’t find the right move.

“I actually spoke with his agent yesterday prior to the opening of the draft,” BriseBois said after the draft. “We don’t have anything right now. It’s tricky because the teams that are willing to offer me something that I think would be worthwhile for our organization that actually makes us better and kind of fits with the plan we have for our organization, they haven’t been able to agree to a contract with Isaac and the teams that he feels he can get a deal done with have not been able to get a deal done with me.”

It creates a complicated situation. If Howard can’t figure out a contract, then the ideal teams won’t want to even consider a trade with the Lightning. They would be making a trade simply to put themselves in a similar debacle. Meanwhile, the Lightning aren’t going to make a trade to simply get rid of Howard.

Figuring out a deal for Isaac Howard is going to take time for the Lightning (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

When they have the time and therefore the leverage on their side, they can choose to try and find the right move. They have a built-in fallback plan, but BriseBoise understands that a move sooner would be better for everyone involved.

“I don’t know how long this is going to take,” BriseBois said in the same statement. “We’re perfectly comfortable waiting until the end. We know, worst case, we’re getting a second-round pick out of this. If I can do better, that would be optimal for me. It would be way better for Isaac Howard because he should turn pro. That’s in his best interest for his career’s development. We are working with them to try to get that done, but as of now, we have not been able to.”

There aren’t any details on how far apart the Lightning are from teams they haven’t gotten a deal done with. The same goes for how far teams are apart with Howard. All we know is this remains a difficult situation. Not being able to find a deal with multiple teams only adds another layer to this soap opera. Find out what happens in tomorrow’s episode of “All My Prospects.” Cue the cheesy organ music.

OK, in all seriousness, this update brings some implications for the Lightning’s future. None are dire, but how this plays out will determine their future positions.

Background on Situation, What it Means for Lightning

Howard is the Lightning’s only first-round draft pick this decade, being selected 31st overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. The Lightning were coming off being two wins away from a three-peat just weeks before, losing in six games to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final.

With that era of success seeing its end, getting a first-round prospect provided hope for the next chapter. This window might be closing, but a potential face of the next window was arriving.

Hype surrounding Howard’s potential arrival to Tampa Bay only grew after he stood out in the World Juniors a year and a half ago. His seven goals were tied for the most in the competition, helping lead Team USA to the Gold.

There was a vision developing. He, along with other Lightning prospects such as Dylan Duke and Ethan Gauthier, would ultimately team up with the young members of the current Lightning core and go on more playoff runs. That all hit a snag with both parties struggling to agree on an entry-level contract and ultimately deciding to move on.

Word that the Lightning weren’t expected to sign Howard broke back in April, when his junior season at Michigan State was concluding. He can become an unrestricted free agent if he’s unsigned by August 2026.

The Lightning will be able to develop a future without Howard. Along with the aforementioned prospects, Gage Concalves showed much potential this past season with 20 points in 60 NHL games. Even on the defensive side, Max Crozier has shown solid production in the American Hockey League (AHL). There are pieces to keep an eye on.

However, it would be much better if the Lightning could make a deal happen. It’s a simple point, but maximizing this asset they have, if they can, only helps improve their outlook.