Kings Sign Anton Forsberg to 2-Year Contract with $2.25 Million AAV

To replace backup netminder David Rittich, who moved on to the New York Islanders, the Los Angeles Kings agreed to terms with Anton Forsberg. He signed a two-year deal with a $2.25 million average annual value (AAV).

#LAKings also signed goalie Anton Forsberg: 2 years x $2.25 million. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2025

In 34 appearances last season, Rittch had a .886 save percentage, 2.84 goals-against average, and, according to Evolving-Hockey, minus-10.39 goals saved above expected. Seeking an upgrade behind 2024–25 Vezina Trophy finalist Darcy Kuemper, the Kings opted for Forsberg instead.

Last season, Rittich was heavily outperformed by Forsberg, at least statistically. Backing up the Ottawa Senators, he put up a .901 save percentage, 2.72 goals-against average, and minus-0.27 goals saved above expected in 30 appearances. The 32-year-old Swede had a down 2023–24 campaign but bounced back in a big way.

Related: Islanders Have Key Defenseman to Build Around With Romanov Extension

In his 10-year NHL career, Forsberg has accumulated a .904 save percentage, 3.04 goals-against average, and minus-0.50 goals saved above expected in 190 games. He played 74.74% of his games in Ottawa, so he’ll look to bring his success in Canada’s capital across the border.

Though it’s unlikely that Forsberg sees much playoff usage, he may raise Los Angeles’ regular-season ceiling. They haven’t won a division title in the 21st century, but this signing could help end the drought. While the Vegas Golden Knights won the Pacific Division with 110 points, the Kings were right on their tail with 105. Better backup goaltending performances can make up the gap, in theory.