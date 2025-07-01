Boston Bruins Sign Sean Kuraly & Michael Eyssimont To Contracts

The Boston Bruins have announced that they have signed Sean Kuraly to a two-year, $3.7 million deal at an average annual value (AAV) of $1.85 million. As well as Michael Eyssimont to a two-year, $2.9 million deal that carries an AAV of $1.45 million.

Kuraly returns to the Bruins after spending the last four years with the Columbus Blue Jackets. As for Eyssimont, he finally found some stability after his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

What Kuraly Brings to the Bruins

Kuraly provides the Bruins another center down their lineup that can score 20–25 points. Last season with the Blue Jackets, he had six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 82 games. His career-high came back in 2021–22 when he scored 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points. He is the type of player that can kill penalties, win faceoffs, and forecheck hard. He isn’t going to be a top-six forward for Boston, but he will give it his full effort every shift.

Kuraly, 32, is returning to where it all began to help the Bruins get through their first rebuild in the last 25 years.

What Eyssimont Brings to the Bruins

As for Eyssimont, he is a 28-year-old winger that can provide depth scoring to a Bruins team that had issues scoring in the back half of the season. Last year, in a split role with the aforementioned Lightning and Seattle Kraken, he scored nine goals and seven assists for 16 points in 77 games. Much like Kuraly, he won’t be a top-six forward, but can provide some depth scoring to the roster.

He has the potential, with the right linemates, to score more than 20 points in a season. His career-high came back in 2023–24 with the Lightning when he scored 25 points in 81 games. If he can find some chemistry with his linemates, he could potentially be a 40-point player.

The Bruins now have $2 million in cap space, which they could use to sign another depth forward or blue liner. The hope is that these depth signings can help the Bruins have more success than they did last season.