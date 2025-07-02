Penguins Sign Alexander Alexeyev to 1-Year Contract

On Wednesday (Jul. 2), it was reported that the Pittsburgh Penguins had signed defender Alexander Alexeyev to a one-year contract worth $775,000, and it was a one-way deal. Alexeyev became an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the Washington Capitals decided not to give him a qualifying offer.

The #LetsGoPens signed 25 y/o LD Alexeyev to 1 year $775K 1-way deal.



Was a UFA after not being qualified by WSH



Rep'd by Craig Oster @TheHockeyAgency https://t.co/0jpCfSI3k5 — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 2, 2025

Alexeyev, who is 25 years old, was drafted 31st overall by the Capitals in the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, he played eight games, but didn’t register a point. Throughout his career, he has scored one goal and added seven assists for eight points through 80 games, which comes out to a 0.10 points-per-game average. He also only played three games in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season, notching two assists.

On May 19th, 2025, Alexeyev was charged with public intoxication following an alleged fight with another man outside of a bar in Virginia. Alexeyev was booked and released after assaulting the other man and forcing officers to use pepper spray before arresting him.

Alexeyev should have a chance to get back to the NHL full-time as a member of the Penguins, and it seems as though they are comfortable with how he has improved as a human being off the ice following the embarrassing incident this offseason. He is a solid, defensive-minded defender who can stabilize the bottom pairing on any team, like he did with the Capitals, so Alexeyev getting another opportunity is great to see.

