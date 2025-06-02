Senators Sign Tyler Kleven to 2-Year Extension

The Ottawa Senators have signed defenseman Tyler Kleven to a two-year extension. The deal will pay Kleven $1.6 million each season.

Kleven, who was drafted 44th overall in 2020, just played in his first full season in the NHL. After making an appearance in each of the two seasons prior, Kleven played 79 games for the Senators in the 2024-25 season. He recorded four goals and six assists for 10 points, but took huge steps in the right direction when it came to his defensive game.

Kleven was stapled to the third pair for the majority of the season, which is where his game thrives. He didn’t play in the big minutes, but was able to be trusted to shut down the opposition. Through the second half of the season, he was joined by Nikolas Matinpalo on the pair, and the two thrived together. Matinpalo also signed an extension, so it is expected that the two of them will be together on the third pair again next season.

Once the regular season ended and the Senators were playing in the playoffs, Kleven really stepped up his game. He played a very physical game, which is nothing new, but he was playing with more confidence than he displayed in the regular season. Many fans, whether it be of the Senators or the opposing Toronto Maple Leafs, or any other fan who tuned into the Senators’ playoff games, there was a lot to like about what Kleven was showing.