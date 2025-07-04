Emptying the 2025 Columbus Blue Jackets’ Development Camp Notebook

The Columbus Blue Jackets are almost ready to go into full offseason mode. But before they get there, 2025 Development Camp is taking place at the Ice Haus.

A total of 31 players, including Blue Jackets’ prospects and some invites, came to Columbus to go through the camp. Players were broken into two groups for both on and off-ice sessions. The players also got to spend some time at Ohio State University touring their practice facility.

Camp always gives the team a measuring stick of where their prospects are at in their development. They can have one last in-person conversation before everyone goes their separate ways for the summer. Players will get a list of things to focus on in their training.

Camp started on Wednesday and will run through the prospect’s scrimmage on Saturday morning. If it’s like any camps of past years, a seat in the Ice Haus will be hard to find on Saturday morning.

Columbus Blue Jackets Development Camp will end on Saturday with the prospect’s scrimmage. (Photo: Mark Scheig/The Hockey Writers)

At this point with just the scrimmage left, we are going to empty our 2025 Development Camp notebook. What you will see are random observations from camp as well as some quotes from different conversations I had during the week.

We will begin with a prospect that is coming off winning a WHL title and off to East Lansing after camp is over.

Lindstrom’s Leadership

What a year it’s been for Cayden Lindstrom. The fourth-overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft spent most of the year in Columbus working his way back from an injury and surgery.

Lindstrom recovered enough to be able to rejoin his teammates in Medicine Hat for the WHL Finals. It didn’t take him long to hit the scoreboard in that first game back.

On his first shift, Lindstrom recorded an assist. That moment was the cumulation of a season’s worth of hard work of recovery. The Tigers went onto win that series over Spokane which earned them a trip to the Memorial Cup.

Lindstrom had a chance to reflect on the last year since hearing his name called at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

“Honestly, it felt like the draft was just yesterday,” Lindstrom said. “It flew by. It’s been a whirlwind. It’s been a huge learning experience for sure. There’s lots of ups and downs and highs and lows but I’ve enjoyed every bit of it. Every little bit is a learning experience for me and I took so much from it.”

Lindstrom is attending his second Development Camp with the Blue Jackets although it’s his first on the ice. As with anyone returning, they have an idea of what to expect coming in. They also get to help impart their wisdom to those prospects there for the first time.

Lindstrom’s leadership was on full display even in the littlest things. He was encouraging teammates when given the opportunity. He shared advice to those looking for that. He was usually smiling when on the ice while being an example to his teammates. He was having fun and enjoying the full experience.

“I think just being an older guy being a leader for these younger guys coming in the new draft picks, you have to go on that leadership role and just help your team and future teammates out,” Lindstrom said. “Just show them the ropes and I’ve been here for a while now. I know a few things so it is good just to teach them and show them around.”

Cayden Lindstrom’s leadership was on display at Development Camp. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lindstrom said he was leaving for East Lansing after camp to dive right into training for next season. Perhaps the best news for him and Blue Jackets’ fans is this. How is he feeling right now?

“I feel great. I’m pretty much 100%. There’s a lot of things I need to work on from missing a year just little things, just getting back in shape, the endurance, the timing, just stuff like that. It will come over time.”

Thiessen Talks Goalies

Goaltending coach Brad Thiessen has been very busy of late. When he hasn’t been working with the Monsters’ goaltenders, he’s been involved in the scouting process for the next wave of goalies to come to the team.

The Blue Jackets made a surprising pick to many when they drafted Russian goaltender Pyotr Andreyanov in the first round. Thiessen along with other staffers including GM Don Waddell made the trip to the Gold Star camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

A popular question being asked is why was Andreyanov drafted so highly? Thiessen opened up on that process with him and spoke about other goalies in the organization including Evan Gardner, Melvin Strahl and Nolan Lalonde.

Andreyanov

“He’s one of those guys that jumps off the screen right away on video. In Russia, especially in the numbers he was putting up in the league over there, dominating the way he did. You can only get so much by watching video. And so Jimmy (Viers) and I went down to that Gold Star camp. And the first day you see him on the ice, that guy’s different. He’s got a presence about him on the ice that he looks like an NHL goalie when you see him right away. Then the game started happening and then practicing the drills started happening. Everything is slow for him. It’s the way he reads the game and the way he thinks the game. He’s one step ahead of everybody all the time. That was something we were drawn to right away. It’s just as an 18-year old kid, someone who can see the game the way he does. At that level, combined with his athletic ability. That was someone where we watched it for two days there.”

Pyotr Andreyanov shined at the Gold Star camp in the eyes of the Blue Jackets. (Photo credit: HC CSKA Moscow)

“Jimmy and I went home. Trevor (Timmins) went in. He called us after the first day. He was like ‘this guy’s different. There’s something better with this guy.’ We got to have a serious conversation with what we want to do. So there was a lot of meetings and things about it. Credit to Don (Waddell). Drafting goalies in the first round isn’t something that happens too often. He was the next guy that was on our list. Couldn’t be more happy with it after seeing him for a week and being up close and being on the ice with him.”

Gardner

“His high hockey IQ. His ability to skate and read the game. That year when we drafted him, he was the backup and he pushed from behind and was always pushing. He finally took over and went on a playoff run with them as the guy. This past year was his first year in the starting role. It was a great opportunity for him to learn how to handle all that comes with being a starting goalie.”

“There are definitely some ups and downs for him in that sense. I know one of his big goals this year was being invited to the World Junior Camp before the tournament this year. When he didn’t get that invite, I think it took a little bit for him to get over that and come back. But he came back strong at the end of the season. It was awesome to have him in Cleveland at the end of the year. He played with us and spent four weeks with us. He gets a front row seat to see a guy like Jet (Greaves) and how he prepares and goes about his business. I think that’s something that we’re working with him on. Some off ice stuff. Pro happens. What do the guys do off the ice, the routines that they have, things that allow them to have success on the ice because of the work they put in.”

“He’s coming a long way. He’s awesome to work with and had a blast working with him. I was excited when we drafted him and after being around him for a year learning and getting to know him, I’m even more excited about him now.”

Strahl

“We felt two years ago that coming to North Amercia was going to be a really good opportunity for him to take the next step in his development path. Credit to him for believing in what he had for him. That was something that was going to help him take that next step. Going to Youngstown which was an hour away from Cleveland so I could be there often. We kind of had a more hands on approach with him. He did an awesome job right off the bat handling coming to a new country not knowing anybody. New style of game. New everything.”

“The schools were all over him. So he was going through that whole recruiting process and trying to figure out what was best for him. Going to Michigan State is going to be a perfect opportunity. He’s going to be in a situation where the team that they’re building, everyday in practice. He’s going up against the best of the best. I know Trey Augustine is still there. He’s someone where (Strahl) can watch and see how he goes about his business but also push. That’s the guy you’re trying to compete with for ice time.”

“After camp here, he’s going right to school and he’s going to restart the summer program there with them and get in the gym. It gives him the opportunity to work on some things off ice and on ice. I’m excited about his path there.”

Lalonde

“Everyone’s development path is different. Some guys were able to make the jump a little bit earlier. We felt like last year it was best for him to go back to junior. He had a good year in junior. He was traded to the Soo. Late in the year, I think he played his best hockey with them. I’m excited about him coming into pro now and be able to have more day-to-day interactions with him and then working with him and trying to develop his game. He’s come a long way in terms of his skating and his off-ice habits and just the way his body is athletically. Working with him a lot on just reading the game figuring out what the options are what could happen next on the ice. But he’s a really good kid and eager to learn. Excited to see, bring him now into the pro game and help him along with that transition.”

Other Observations