Emptying the 2025 Columbus Blue Jackets’ Development Camp Notebook

The Columbus Blue Jackets are almost ready to go into full offseason mode. But before they get there, 2025 Development Camp is taking place at the Ice Haus.
A total of 31 players, including Blue Jackets’ prospects and some invites, came to Columbus to go through the camp. Players were broken into two groups for both on and off-ice sessions. The players also got to spend some time at Ohio State University touring their practice facility.
Camp always gives the team a measuring stick of where their prospects are at in their development. They can have one last in-person conversation before everyone goes their separate ways for the summer. Players will get a list of things to focus on in their training.
Camp started on Wednesday and will run through the prospect’s scrimmage on Saturday morning. If it’s like any camps of past years, a seat in the Ice Haus will be hard to find on Saturday morning.
At this point with just the scrimmage left, we are going to empty our 2025 Development Camp notebook. What you will see are random observations from camp as well as some quotes from different conversations I had during the week.
We will begin with a prospect that is coming off winning a WHL title and off to East Lansing after camp is over.
Lindstrom’s Leadership
What a year it’s been for Cayden Lindstrom. The fourth-overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft spent most of the year in Columbus working his way back from an injury and surgery.
Lindstrom recovered enough to be able to rejoin his teammates in Medicine Hat for the WHL Finals. It didn’t take him long to hit the scoreboard in that first game back.
On his first shift, Lindstrom recorded an assist. That moment was the cumulation of a season’s worth of hard work of recovery. The Tigers went onto win that series over Spokane which earned them a trip to the Memorial Cup.
Lindstrom had a chance to reflect on the last year since hearing his name called at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
“Honestly, it felt like the draft was just yesterday,” Lindstrom said. “It flew by. It’s been a whirlwind. It’s been a huge learning experience for sure. There’s lots of ups and downs and highs and lows but I’ve enjoyed every bit of it. Every little bit is a learning experience for me and I took so much from it.”
Lindstrom is attending his second Development Camp with the Blue Jackets although it’s his first on the ice. As with anyone returning, they have an idea of what to expect coming in. They also get to help impart their wisdom to those prospects there for the first time.
Lindstrom’s leadership was on full display even in the littlest things. He was encouraging teammates when given the opportunity. He shared advice to those looking for that. He was usually smiling when on the ice while being an example to his teammates. He was having fun and enjoying the full experience.
“I think just being an older guy being a leader for these younger guys coming in the new draft picks, you have to go on that leadership role and just help your team and future teammates out,” Lindstrom said. “Just show them the ropes and I’ve been here for a while now. I know a few things so it is good just to teach them and show them around.”
Lindstrom said he was leaving for East Lansing after camp to dive right into training for next season. Perhaps the best news for him and Blue Jackets’ fans is this. How is he feeling right now?
“I feel great. I’m pretty much 100%. There’s a lot of things I need to work on from missing a year just little things, just getting back in shape, the endurance, the timing, just stuff like that. It will come over time.”
Thiessen Talks Goalies
Goaltending coach Brad Thiessen has been very busy of late. When he hasn’t been working with the Monsters’ goaltenders, he’s been involved in the scouting process for the next wave of goalies to come to the team.
The Blue Jackets made a surprising pick to many when they drafted Russian goaltender Pyotr Andreyanov in the first round. Thiessen along with other staffers including GM Don Waddell made the trip to the Gold Star camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
A popular question being asked is why was Andreyanov drafted so highly? Thiessen opened up on that process with him and spoke about other goalies in the organization including Evan Gardner, Melvin Strahl and Nolan Lalonde.
Andreyanov
“He’s one of those guys that jumps off the screen right away on video. In Russia, especially in the numbers he was putting up in the league over there, dominating the way he did. You can only get so much by watching video. And so Jimmy (Viers) and I went down to that Gold Star camp. And the first day you see him on the ice, that guy’s different. He’s got a presence about him on the ice that he looks like an NHL goalie when you see him right away. Then the game started happening and then practicing the drills started happening. Everything is slow for him. It’s the way he reads the game and the way he thinks the game. He’s one step ahead of everybody all the time. That was something we were drawn to right away. It’s just as an 18-year old kid, someone who can see the game the way he does. At that level, combined with his athletic ability. That was someone where we watched it for two days there.”
“Jimmy and I went home. Trevor (Timmins) went in. He called us after the first day. He was like ‘this guy’s different. There’s something better with this guy.’ We got to have a serious conversation with what we want to do. So there was a lot of meetings and things about it. Credit to Don (Waddell). Drafting goalies in the first round isn’t something that happens too often. He was the next guy that was on our list. Couldn’t be more happy with it after seeing him for a week and being up close and being on the ice with him.”
Gardner
“His high hockey IQ. His ability to skate and read the game. That year when we drafted him, he was the backup and he pushed from behind and was always pushing. He finally took over and went on a playoff run with them as the guy. This past year was his first year in the starting role. It was a great opportunity for him to learn how to handle all that comes with being a starting goalie.”
“There are definitely some ups and downs for him in that sense. I know one of his big goals this year was being invited to the World Junior Camp before the tournament this year. When he didn’t get that invite, I think it took a little bit for him to get over that and come back. But he came back strong at the end of the season. It was awesome to have him in Cleveland at the end of the year. He played with us and spent four weeks with us. He gets a front row seat to see a guy like Jet (Greaves) and how he prepares and goes about his business. I think that’s something that we’re working with him on. Some off ice stuff. Pro happens. What do the guys do off the ice, the routines that they have, things that allow them to have success on the ice because of the work they put in.”
“He’s coming a long way. He’s awesome to work with and had a blast working with him. I was excited when we drafted him and after being around him for a year learning and getting to know him, I’m even more excited about him now.”
Strahl
“We felt two years ago that coming to North Amercia was going to be a really good opportunity for him to take the next step in his development path. Credit to him for believing in what he had for him. That was something that was going to help him take that next step. Going to Youngstown which was an hour away from Cleveland so I could be there often. We kind of had a more hands on approach with him. He did an awesome job right off the bat handling coming to a new country not knowing anybody. New style of game. New everything.”
“The schools were all over him. So he was going through that whole recruiting process and trying to figure out what was best for him. Going to Michigan State is going to be a perfect opportunity. He’s going to be in a situation where the team that they’re building, everyday in practice. He’s going up against the best of the best. I know Trey Augustine is still there. He’s someone where (Strahl) can watch and see how he goes about his business but also push. That’s the guy you’re trying to compete with for ice time.”
“After camp here, he’s going right to school and he’s going to restart the summer program there with them and get in the gym. It gives him the opportunity to work on some things off ice and on ice. I’m excited about his path there.”
Lalonde
“Everyone’s development path is different. Some guys were able to make the jump a little bit earlier. We felt like last year it was best for him to go back to junior. He had a good year in junior. He was traded to the Soo. Late in the year, I think he played his best hockey with them. I’m excited about him coming into pro now and be able to have more day-to-day interactions with him and then working with him and trying to develop his game. He’s come a long way in terms of his skating and his off-ice habits and just the way his body is athletically. Working with him a lot on just reading the game figuring out what the options are what could happen next on the ice. But he’s a really good kid and eager to learn. Excited to see, bring him now into the pro game and help him along with that transition.”
Other Observations
- Remember the junior tournament in Erie during Covid? Former Erie Otter Brendan Hoffmann was invited to this development camp after spending last season in Idaho. That tournament helped the likes of Greaves as well as Logan Mailloux in their careers. Has Hoffmann been able to reflect on the impact of that tournament? “I had a couple conversations with Andrew (Perrott) a while ago. We kind of looked back at the old list we had. The guys that we keep an eye on as they’re advancing through their career. I don’t know the exact numbers but we got a good amount of NHL prospects come out of that. It’s cool to see guys like Jet and Logan. Andrew’s making progress in Hershey right now. You got so many other guys advancing because of it. Ty Voit (Toronto), Bryce Montgomery (Carolina) on NHL deals. So it’s cool to see down the road what it can do for you.”
- Gardner is a more confident player. He credits his time working with Thiessen and building that connection. ” A ton” was how he described how much his confidence has grown. He played in one game for the Monsters at the end of last season. “Getting into that game was great for my confidence and kind of reassuring me that I’m able to compete at that level right now. I got to learn from a guy like Jet who was lights out to end the season here. To watch him and be around him all the time down there was awesome for me. He was great to me.”
- Jeremy Loranger is an interesting prospect. His skill was on full display during camp. He finished off a couple goals with great moves that left goaltenders frozen. Asked him where that skill comes from. “I will say practice behind the scenes. Just working on my skills. I had to go to a private school when I was younger. The practice was just everyday skills, smaller games and edges. I think that’s where I got that from.” Loranger said he had no idea the Blue Jackets were considering him in the draft. He was at home on the couch when he was picked. There were no in season conversations. “They just drafted me and I like what they sell.”
- Charlie Elick was traded midseason to Tri City. He became teammates with Jackson Smith. He reflected on his season and the trade. “Brandon was a great place for me to play. I loved it there. It was one of the best years of my life. It made me be able to get drafted by Columbus. So I’m proud of that. Things are going to line up and eventually the trade got confirmed. They really liked me. They wanted me earlier before that. I think it was a good move. Playing with Smith and Terrell Goldsmith on that team was a good step because I knew the guys before. I think just growing in the role there and being a leader on that team helps for sure.”
- Elick on being teammates with Smith: “It was awesome. I knew him from Calgary before. He’s a well-spoken guy, a good kid. He’s very fun to be around. For a young guy, he’s mature for his age. He knows what to do and does things right.”
- Smith on being teammates with Elick: “Unbelievable guy. Right when he came in, he fit into our locker room super well in Tri City. Just a very personable guy, extroverted guy who can make friends very quickly. He fit in great with our team. I played with him on the ice a lot. We were D partners there so it was really good having him there.”
- Smith said classes at Penn State start on Aug 25. He expects to arrive in State College sometime in the middle of August.
- The Donskov brothers along with Tommy Cross were at Development Camp working with the prospects. Trent Vogelhuber said one of the things he likes about camp is being able to bounce ideas off other coaches such as the Donskov’s and Cross. “I like to bounce ideas off them and get drills and see what they’re working on. They spend a lot of time in the development model of young players and that’s something we’re always looking to improve just ways to do that in season. I think that’s a big takeaway and that doesn’t include any of the players.” Vogelhuber also said he enjoys being able to talk to players with their guards down and not from the perspective of a head coach. “I like to take this time to be a little more sit down next to them at the lunch table or get to know them a little bit and try to get them comfortable and get to know them as people which is important as a big chunk of these guys will come into the organization.”
- If you’re going to the prospect’s scrimmage Saturday, warmups start at 9 A.M. The game will begin at 9:30 A.M. Get there early to ensure you get a seat.