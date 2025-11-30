Winnipeg Again Rumoured to Host Outdoor Game Early Next Season

The Winnipeg Jets have once again been rumoured to play host to an outdoor game sometime next season.

Hockey journalist Carter Brooks reported that the Jets will play an outdoor game at Princess Auto Stadium (capacity 32,343) early in 2026-27. Brooks’ report builds on news from Sportsnet last month that Winnipeg is “a serious contender to host Heritage Classic next season.”

I’m told the #NHLJets will be hosting an outdoor game early next season at Princess Auto Stadium.



Not sure if this will be the Heritage Classic or something else.



Obvious opponent options include Edmonton and Calgary.



Something tells me Minnesota would also be a fun choice. — Carter Brooks (@CBrooksie84) November 29, 2025

Winnipeg has not hosted an outdoor game since 2016, when the Jets faced the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 23 in the 2016 Heritage Classic at the stadium then known as Investors Group Field. The Oilers won 3-0.

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele collides with Edmonton Oilers centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins at the 2016 Heritage Classic. (Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets also played in the 2019 Heritage Classic at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium on Oct. 29 versus the Calgary Flames. The Jets won 2-1 in overtime.

The Heritage Classic, which has had seven incarnations since its inaugural 2003 game that was the first regular-season outdoor contest in NHL history, has not occurred since 2023.