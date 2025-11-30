Winnipeg Again Rumoured to Host Outdoor Game Early Next Season

The Winnipeg Jets have once again been rumoured to play host to an outdoor game sometime next season.
Hockey journalist Carter Brooks reported that the Jets will play an outdoor game at Princess Auto Stadium (capacity 32,343) early in 2026-27. Brooks’ report builds on news from Sportsnet last month that Winnipeg is “a serious contender to host Heritage Classic next season.”
Winnipeg has not hosted an outdoor game since 2016, when the Jets faced the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 23 in the 2016 Heritage Classic at the stadium then known as Investors Group Field. The Oilers won 3-0.
The Jets also played in the 2019 Heritage Classic at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium on Oct. 29 versus the Calgary Flames. The Jets won 2-1 in overtime.
The Heritage Classic, which has had seven incarnations since its inaugural 2003 game that was the first regular-season outdoor contest in NHL history, has not occurred since 2023.