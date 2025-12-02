Islanders’ Decimated Roster Will Result in Cap Gymnastics

In the modern NHL, depth isn’t just a luxury; it is the primary insurance policy against the inevitable grind of an 82-game schedule. However, for the New York Islanders, the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign have moved beyond standard wear and tear into a legitimate roster crisis. The organization finds itself navigating a worst-case scenario: a mounting list of serious, long-term ailments striking the core of the lineup.

General manager Mathieu Darche is now facing a challenge that goes beyond mere coaching adjustments. With three players confirmed out for the season and several others sidelined week-to-week, the Islanders are currently operating in a state of triage. The situation requires a delicate balance of roster management, salary cap acrobatics, and a reliance on internal development that will test the organization’s depth like never before.

The Forward Corps: A Season Ends on a Hustle Play

The most significant blow to the Islanders’ offensive structure arrived on Friday, Nov. 28. In a tightly contested matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, veteran winger Kyle Palmieri suffered a torn ACL that has ruled him out for the remainder of the season. The recovery timeline is set at six to eight months, effectively closing the book on his 2025-26 campaign.

For those who analyze the game closely, the sequence leading to the injury was a microcosm of Palmieri’s value to the franchise. During the second period of a 4-3 shootout loss, Palmieri became tangled with Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale.

Despite the immediate structural damage to his knee, Palmieri’s instincts took over. Replays confirmed that even while compromised, he managed to strip the puck from an unsuspecting Emil Andrae and feed Jonathan Drouin, a play that directly resulted in a goal for Emil Heineman.

Kyle Palmieri, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That assist—sparking a brief comeback—was his final contribution of the season. Palmieri finishes with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 25 games. He has been placed on injured reserve (IR) retroactive to the date of the injury.

Related – NHL Playoff Races at Thanksgiving: Who’s in Danger of Falling Out?

The trickle-down effect of losing a top-six staple is immediate. The organization has recalled Marc Gatcomb from the Bridgeport Islanders to fill the roster spot, but the heavy lifting will fall to Maxim Shabanov, who is expected to inherit Palmieri’s minutes and responsibilities in the offensive zone. It is a massive ask for a player stepping into a high-leverage role under duress.

This loss compounds the absence of Pierre Engvall, who has been sidelined since October with an ankle injury. Engvall is currently on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and, like Palmieri, is not expected to return this season.

The Blue Line: Romanov’s Unfortunate Exit

If the forward group is thinning, the defense is facing a similar restructuring. Defenseman Alexander Romanov will undergo surgery on his right shoulder, ending his season. The projected recovery time is five to six months, with a best-case scenario seeing him return only if the Islanders make a deep run to the very end of the playoffs.

Alexander Romanov, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The injury stems from the final minute of a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars, where Romanov was hit from behind into the boards by Mikko Rantanen. The incident has drawn the ire of head coach Patrick Roy, who noted a stark disagreement between the team’s assessment of the hit and the league’s perspective. Roy, never one to mince words, revealed he initially feared Romanov had suffered a broken neck. While that catastrophe was avoided, the reality of shoulder surgery is a heavy price to pay for a regular-season win.

Related – Matthew Schaefer’s Historic Start for the Islanders

In Romanov’s absence, the defensive pairings have seen a shakeup. Adam Boqvist, who has appeared in 10 games this season, has been drawn into the lineup as a regular. The coaching staff will rely on a committee approach involving Boqvist and Travis Mitchell to soak up the minutes, with Marshall Warren standing by as a call-up option.

Adding to the defensive strain, Ethan Bear remains on IR with an undisclosed injury and is not expected back until at least Dec. 30.

Down the Middle and In the Crease

The infirmary report extends to the team’s spine: center ice and goaltending. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, the team’s Swiss Army knife, is currently week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pageau’s value is often understated in box scores, but is glaringly obvious in game management. He is the team’s primary faceoff option and a penalty-killing specialist. While Darche expects Pageau back before Christmas—likely precluding a move to LTIR—his absence forces the team to expose younger players to high-risk situations.

Rookie center Calum Ritchie has been promoted to the third-line center role. This is a significant jump in responsibility for the youngster, who must now learn the nuances of the NHL defensive game without the shelter usually provided by veteran depth.

Between the pipes, Semyon Varlamov is dealing with a knee injury. This puts immense pressure on the remaining goaltending tandem, although David Rittich has played reasonably well behind starter Ilya Sorokin.

The Cap Conundrum: Darche’s Tampa Bay Education

While the injuries are a headache for Roy, they are a mathematical puzzle for Darche. The Islanders currently have over $20 million in salary cap hits tied up in injured players.

This is where Darche’s background becomes a pivotal asset. Having served in the Tampa Bay Lightning front office during their championship years, Darche is intimately familiar with navigating LTIR. He witnessed firsthand how to manage extended absences of superstars like Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos to maximize roster efficiency.

Currently, the Islanders are not utilizing relief from Engvall’s $3 million salary, which offers some immediate wiggle room. If the team were to maximize their LTIR usage by placing Romanov, Varlamov, Pageau, and Palmieri all on the long-term list, they could theoretically unlock nearly $20 million in replacement funds.

The Market Reality: To Buy or To Hold?

The availability of cap space usually triggers rumors of big trades, but the context of the calendar matters. We are currently four months away from the trade deadline. Acquiring impact talent in early December is historically expensive. Opposing general managers are sharks; they know the Islanders are desperate to stay in the playoff hunt and will demand a premium for any stopgap solutions.

Darche has gone on record stating he will “scour the trade market,” but he remains wary of mortgaging a future he describes as “incredibly bright.” The strategy, for now, appears to be patience and internal promotion. The organization is betting that players like Ritchie, Shabanov, and Boqvist can tread water long enough to keep the season alive without forcing a panic trade that depletes the prospect pool.

The Islanders are facing a defining stretch of their season. The talent is bruised, the cap is complicated, and the schedule offers no sympathy. For the knowledgeable fan, the next month won’t just be about wins and losses; it will be a case study in roster management under extreme pressure.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.