Edmonton Oilers’ 3 Stars for November

The Edmonton Oilers are still trying to break through after another mediocre month. They finished November with a 6-6-2 record for 14 points. They hold an 11-10-5 record overall, for 27 points, good for sixth in the Pacific Division, and on the outside of the playoff picture. Edmonton has played a league-high 17 road games, going 6-8-3, while posting a 5-2-2 record in its nine home games.

Despite the Oilers’ inconsistency, a few players stepped up and had a solid month. With that said, here are the Oilers’ three stars for November.

Third Star: Evan Bouchard

After a rough October, Evan Bouchard stepped up and had a much better month. Despite what the critics say, he’s undoubtedly Edmonton’s best defenceman, and it’s not remotely close. He leads the team in ice time, averaging 23:47 per game. The right-shot blueliner is on pace to average the most ice time in his regular-season career. He registered three goals and 15 points in 14 games during November, bringing his season total to four goals and 22 points in 26 games. He was held off the scoresheet for the first six games of the season and struggled defensively, committing some egregious turnovers throughout October. The 26-year-old has been better defensively and has broken out offensively, which is a great sign moving forward.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch praised his number one defenceman during a recent interview. “I think he has been playing as well as I’ve ever seen him play. In the Florida game, he had three points, and I know the first two goals he made tremendous plays to set those up. Defensively, he has been physical, he has been separating the opposition from the puck, and making those plays. Evan got off to a slow start, but this month of November, he could easily be our top player.” Hopefully, he can build off that and bring that strong play into December.

Second Star: Connor McDavid

To no one’s surprise, Connor McDavid leads the Oilers in points with 36 points in 26 games, including 11 goals. Eight of those goals and 22 points came in November, including seven multipoint games and two three-point performances. In 14 games this month, the Oilers’ captain was held off the scoresheet only twice and had an eight-game point streak to start the month, with 16 points during that span. He’s showing why he’s still the best player in the league.

McDavid is finally shooting the puck more, and is being rewarded. He leads the team with 74 shots, six more than Leon Draisaitl. He’s now third in the NHL in points and first in assists. While there’s a case for him to be the first star, there’s one player who came out of nowhere and has stepped up even more, while being the most consistent.

First Star: Jack Roslovic

Jack Roslovic is the Oilers’ first star of the month because his play has far exceeded his expectations. He has been one of the few bright spots thus far, and this team would be in deep trouble without his contributions, especially at 5-on-5. The Columbus, Ohio native has 10 goals and 18 points in 23 games this season, fourth on the team in points. In November, he had nine goals and 14 points in 13 games, with 10 points at even strength, and two game-winning goals. He also had four multipoint performances and was only held off the scoresheet three times in the month.

Edmonton Oilers center Jack Roslovic looks on after scoring against the Florida Panthers (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

He was the perfect acquisition and has been a fantastic fit in the top six. Unfortunately, Knoblauch announced that he would miss a couple of weeks after blocking a shot during Edmonton’s 8-3 loss against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (Nov. 25). That’s a massive blow to a team struggling to find its rhythm. Roslovic has been their most consistent forward, so other players must step up in his absence if they hope to turn their season around.

Do you agree with these stars? Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.