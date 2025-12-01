NHL Rumors: Flyers and Canucks Linked, Oilers & Skinner, Broberg Signing

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Philadelphia Flyers a team that might target names out of Vancouver? There’s an apparent link between the coach and some former players. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have pushed back on any reports they’d be open to moving Stuart Skinner without a clear upgrade in sight. Finally, the St. Louis Blues got unfortunate injury news on Monday, and the team is also working to sign an extension with defenseman Philip Broberg. What might his next deal be worth?

Does Tocchet Have Eyes on Certain Canucks Players?

Philadelphia is reportedly looking for a center via trade. Interestingly, Vancouver has players Flyers’ coach Rick Tocchet likes. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman was told to keep an eye on Philly when it comes to Vancouver players.

As for who Tocchet might be looking at, that’s unclear. Frank Seravalli had already linked the Flyers to Quinn Hughes if he ever became available, but the more likely names could be Keifer Sherwood or even Elias Pettersson.

Oilers Push Back on Skinner Trade Narrative

Friedman also corrected a previous report during his latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, when he said he was told the Edmonton Oilers aren’t making a lateral move.

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner blocks a shot by Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (Kevin Ng-Imagn Images)

He explained that the Oilers could still make a move before the end of the season. He noted:

“I just think that they disagree with our hypothesis, Kyle… I had some people who said to me that they would not be surprised if Edmonton does not make any decisions in goal or major decisions until the end of the year. They get through the year, and then they make major decisions based on how everything’s going. And, I’ll tell you this, I had some teams that said to me they don’t believe that is true, they think that Edmonton will continue to look, and if something they like comes, they will do it. They won’t just punt on the season or say we can’t do this now, but they do agree that their stance didn’t change, which is no lateral move.”

He added that the Oilers don’t believe that with their limited assets, it makes any sense for them, and they won’t do it.

Blues Lose Snuggerud and Toropchenko, Trying to Sign Broberg

The St. Louis Blues released a statement on Monday noting that forward Jimmy Snuggerud will be out of action for at least six weeks. The team announced that the 21-year-old suffered a left-wrist injury that will require surgery.

In addition to Snuggerud’s surgery, the Blues announced forward Alexey Toropchenko is out week-to-week after sustaining scalding burns to his legs in a home accident.

There are also reports that the Blues haven’t begun contract talks with defenseman Philip Broberg yet. They would like to get him signed, but aren’t in a huge rush. Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic writes: