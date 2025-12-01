Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Sharks – 12/01/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (12-11-3) at SHARKS (12-11-3)

10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Kailer Yamamoto — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Dmitri Simashev

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there are multiple players who are considered a game-time decision. Cooley, who was involved in a knee-on-knee collision during a 1-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, participated in the morning skate and could play.

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Adam Gaudette

Philipp Kurashev — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf

Pavol Regenda — Barclay Goodrow — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks placed Desharnais, a defenseman, on injured reserve; he is day to day. … Regenda, a forward, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League and will make his season debut. … Gaudette is dealing with an illness and is questionable. … Misa (Nov. 1) and Skinner (Nov. 13) participated in the Sharks’ morning skate for the first time since the forwards were injured. They will not play.

