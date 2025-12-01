Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Sharks – 12/01/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (12-11-3) at SHARKS (12-11-3)
10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Kailer Yamamoto — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Dmitri Simashev
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there are multiple players who are considered a game-time decision. Cooley, who was involved in a knee-on-knee collision during a 1-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, participated in the morning skate and could play.
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Adam Gaudette
Philipp Kurashev — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf
Pavol Regenda — Barclay Goodrow — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Zack Ostapchuk
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body)
Status report
The Sharks placed Desharnais, a defenseman, on injured reserve; he is day to day. … Regenda, a forward, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League and will make his season debut. … Gaudette is dealing with an illness and is questionable. … Misa (Nov. 1) and Skinner (Nov. 13) participated in the Sharks’ morning skate for the first time since the forwards were injured. They will not play.
