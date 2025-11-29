Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Golden Knights- 11/29/25

The San Jose Sharks head to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Adam Gaudette

Philipp Kurashev — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional morning skate after their 3-2 victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Braeden Bowman

Mitch Marner — Brett Howden — Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev– Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak

Carl Lindbom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Brandon Saad, Reilly Smith

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights will shuffle lines after their 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. … Forwards Saad and Smith will each be a healthy scratch, with Holtz joining the third line and Reinhardt on the fourth line.

