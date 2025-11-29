Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Golden Knights- 11/29/25

The San Jose Sharks head to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (12-10-3) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (10-6-8)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Adam Gaudette
Philipp Kurashev — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)
Status report
The Sharks held an optional morning skate after their 3-2 victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Braeden Bowman
Mitch Marner — Brett Howden — Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev– Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak
Carl Lindbom
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Brandon Saad, Reilly Smith
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)
Status report
The Golden Knights will shuffle lines after their 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. … Forwards Saad and Smith will each be a healthy scratch, with Holtz joining the third line and Reinhardt on the fourth line.
