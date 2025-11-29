Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Wild – 11/29/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (9-11-4) at WILD (14-7-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Josh Doan — Noah Ostlund — Tyson Kozak
Josh Dunne — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn
Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson — Zach Metsa
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Jordan Greenway, Colten Ellis
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (concussion)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday after each team played Friday. … Samuelsson, a defenseman, left during the third period of a 5-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday after a hit from Devils forward Timo Meier; it was not known whether Samuelsson had cleared concussion protocol postgame. … Norris could return; the center has missed 23 games and has not played since being injured in the season opener Oct. 9; Norris skated on a line with Ostlund and Kozak during practice Tuesday and also rotated in on the top power-play unit. … If Norris plays, Kozak could center the fourth line, with Krebs at left wing and Dunne scratched.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 29, 2025
- Devils Shut Out Sabres for 5-0 Victory
- Sabres Cannot Find Success On the Road This Season
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Ryan Hartman — Yakov Trenin — Nico Sturm
Liam Ohgren — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: David Jiricek, Hunter Haight
Injured: Vladamir Tarasenko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed)
Status report
Gustavsson starts as the Wild will alternate their starting goalie for the ninth straight game.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 29, 2025
- 3 Takeaways From the Wild’s 3-2 Shootout Win Over the Avalanche
- Wild Surge Back, Take Down Avalanche in Shootout 3-2