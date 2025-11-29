Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Wild – 11/29/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (9-11-4) at WILD (14-7-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Josh Doan — Noah Ostlund — Tyson Kozak

Josh Dunne — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power — Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson — Zach Metsa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Jordan Greenway, Colten Ellis

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (concussion)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday after each team played Friday. … Samuelsson, a defenseman, left during the third period of a 5-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday after a hit from Devils forward Timo Meier; it was not known whether Samuelsson had cleared concussion protocol postgame. … Norris could return; the center has missed 23 games and has not played since being injured in the season opener Oct. 9; Norris skated on a line with Ostlund and Kozak during practice Tuesday and also rotated in on the top power-play unit. … If Norris plays, Kozak could center the fourth line, with Krebs at left wing and Dunne scratched.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Ryan Hartman — Yakov Trenin — Nico Sturm

Liam Ohgren — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: David Jiricek, Hunter Haight

Injured: Vladamir Tarasenko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed)

Status report

Gustavsson starts as the Wild will alternate their starting goalie for the ninth straight game.

