Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Blues – 11/29/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (12-10-3) at BLUES (8-10-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Kevin Rooney — Nick Schmaltz
Kailer Yamamoto — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — JJ Peterka
Brandon Tanev — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Dmitri Simashev
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Barrett Hayton (illness)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each team played Friday; the Mammoth lost 4-3 at the Dallas Stars and the Blues defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3. … Vejmelka could start after Vanecek made 24 saves Friday. … Hayton, a forward, could return after not playing at Dallas.
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Brayden Schenn — Dalibor Dvorsky — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Pius Suter — Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Matthew Kessel — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Alexey Toropchenko, Tyler Tucker
Injured: None
Status report
Hofer could start after Binnington made 25 saves Friday.
