Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Blues – 11/29/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (12-10-3) at BLUES (8-10-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Kevin Rooney — Nick Schmaltz

Kailer Yamamoto — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — JJ Peterka

Brandon Tanev — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Dmitri Simashev

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Barrett Hayton (illness)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each team played Friday; the Mammoth lost 4-3 at the Dallas Stars and the Blues defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3. … Vejmelka could start after Vanecek made 24 saves Friday. … Hayton, a forward, could return after not playing at Dallas.

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Brayden Schenn — Dalibor Dvorsky — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Pius Suter — Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Matthew Kessel — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Alexey Toropchenko, Tyler Tucker

Injured: None

Status report

Hofer could start after Binnington made 25 saves Friday.

