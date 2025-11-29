Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Bruins – 11/29/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NESN

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat

Elmer Soderblom — J.T. Compher — Mason Appleton

Nate Danielson — Andrew Copp — James van Riemsdyk

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Michael Rasmussen

Injured: Simon Edvinsson (illness)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday after each team played Friday; the Red Wings lost 6-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Bruins lost 6-2 to the New York Rangers. … Detroit coach Todd McLellan said there could be a few tweaks to the lineup due to a few “bumps and bruises.” … Talbot will start after Gibson allowed five goals on 27 shots Friday.

Latest for THW:

Bruins projected lineup

Alex Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt — Marat Khusnutdinov – Georgii Merkulov

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic

Riley Tufte — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov — Jonathan Aspirot

Hampus Lindholm – Michael Callahan

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Matej Blumel (lower body), David Pastrnak (undisclosed), Pavel Zacha (undisclosed), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed)

Status report

Pastrnak will miss his second consecutive game, but coach Marco Sturm said the forward will not be out long term. … Zacha, a center, will be a game-time decision after participating in the morning skate. … Arvidsson also took part, but there is no timetable for the forward’s return. … McAvoy skated on his own, with a full shield, but there’s no timetable on the defenseman’s return. … Callahan is expected to play after being recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Jokiharju was placed on injured reserve after the defenseman was injured against the Rangers on Friday. … Swayman will start after Korpisalo allowed five goals on 35 shots Friday.

Latest for THW: