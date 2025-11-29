Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Devils – 11/29/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (13-7-3) at DEVILS (16-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Friday; the Flyers won 4-3 in a shootout at the New York Islanders, and the Devils defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-0. … Vladar is expected to start after Ersson made 28 saves at New York.

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Arseny Gritsyuk

Juho Lammikko — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed), Evgenii Dadonov (undisclosed)

Status report

Markstrom is expected to start after Allen made 42 saves at Buffalo.

