Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Devils – 11/29/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (13-7-3) at DEVILS (16-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Friday; the Flyers won 4-3 in a shootout at the New York Islanders, and the Devils defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-0. … Vladar is expected to start after Ersson made 28 saves at New York.
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Arseny Gritsyuk
Juho Lammikko — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon — Colton White
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed), Evgenii Dadonov (undisclosed)
Status report
Markstrom is expected to start after Allen made 42 saves at Buffalo.
