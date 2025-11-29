Devils Gameday Preview: Hosting the Flyers on the Second Half of a Back-to-Back

The New Jersey Devils are preparing to host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Nov. 29. They just came off a 5-0 shutout win against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Although the Devils played in Buffalo and will likely be tired from the travel, they’ll be seeking vengeance against the Flyers after their last performance in Philadelphia.
Related: 3 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-0 Routing of Sabres on Black Friday
The Flyers also played yesterday, beating the New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout. This is their last game before they head home for a six-game homestand, so they’ll want to pick up every win they can on the road.
This is the second of three meetings between the Flyers and the Devils this season. The last was on Nov. 22, exactly one week from this game, where the Flyers won in a blowout 6-3 victory. If Philadelphia takes this game, they win the season series. There is no way Devils fans are going to let that fly.
Devils Storylines
Although the Devils have struggled on the road, they didn’t do so in this game yesterday against Buffalo. Jake Allen was a star, stopping all 42 shots the Sabres took on the net. He has been a huge benefit to the Devils this season, especially when Markstrom was out with an injury. He has also been a strong pillar for the team throughout the 2025-26 season, which is good because they will need him to be on his A-game tonight.
Nico Hischier is also on an incredible streak, with five goals in his last four games. He has been centering the top line alongside Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt while Jack Hughes is out on injured reserve. These two line partners must be bringing out the best in him, for he continues to elevate his play style after each and every game.
The player to watch in this game is Arseni Gritsyuk. He scored two goals in the game against the Sabres, earning his first multi-goal game of the season. This young rookie is a star in the making, with 12 points in 24 games. He has been playing in the Devils’ top six, and for good reason. He was strong against the Sabres; let’s see if he can keep it rolling against Philadelphia.
Team Stats
New Jersey Devils
Season Record: 16-7-1
Top Scorers:
- Nico Hischier – 9 goals (G), 13 assists (A), 22 points (P)
- Jesper Bratt – 5 G, 17 A, 22 P
- Jack Hughes – 10 G, 10 A, 20 P
- Timo Meier – 8 G, 12 A, 20 P
- Dawson Mercer – 9 G, 9 A, 18 P
Goalie Stats:
- Jake Allen – 8-4-0, 2.27 goals-against average (GAA), .919 save percentage (SV%)
- Jacob Markstrom – 7-3-1, 3.56 GAA, .874 SV%
- Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%
Philadelphia Flyers
Season Record: 13-7-3
Top Scorers:
- Trevor Zegras – 8 G, 14 A, 22 P
- Travis Konecny – 5 G, 12 A, 17 P
- Christian Dvorak – 6 G, 9 A, 15 P
- Sean Couturier – 4 G, 11 A, 15 P
- Owen Tippett – 6 G, 8 A, 14 P
Goalie Stats:
- Dan Vladar – 9-4-1, 2.39 GAA, .913 SV%
- Samuel Ersson – 4-2-2, 3.09 GAA, .859 SV%
- Aleksei Kolosov – 0-1-0, 1.62 GAA, .929 SV%
Projected Lineups
(Subject to change before puck drop)
As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.
New Jersey Devils
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Arseni Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon — Colton White
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov, Jack Hughes, Zack MacEwen, Marc McLaughlin, Johnthan Kovacevic, Brett Pesce
Philadelphia Flyers
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Adam Ginning, Egor Zamula
Injured: Oliver Bonk, Ethan Samson, Rasmus Ristolainen
Next Up for the Devils
The Devils will remain at home, where they will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, Dec. 1.