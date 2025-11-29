Devils Gameday Preview: Hosting the Flyers on the Second Half of a Back-to-Back

The New Jersey Devils are preparing to host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Nov. 29. They just came off a 5-0 shutout win against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Although the Devils played in Buffalo and will likely be tired from the travel, they’ll be seeking vengeance against the Flyers after their last performance in Philadelphia.

The Flyers also played yesterday, beating the New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout. This is their last game before they head home for a six-game homestand, so they’ll want to pick up every win they can on the road.

This is the second of three meetings between the Flyers and the Devils this season. The last was on Nov. 22, exactly one week from this game, where the Flyers won in a blowout 6-3 victory. If Philadelphia takes this game, they win the season series. There is no way Devils fans are going to let that fly.

Devils Storylines

Although the Devils have struggled on the road, they didn’t do so in this game yesterday against Buffalo. Jake Allen was a star, stopping all 42 shots the Sabres took on the net. He has been a huge benefit to the Devils this season, especially when Markstrom was out with an injury. He has also been a strong pillar for the team throughout the 2025-26 season, which is good because they will need him to be on his A-game tonight.

Jake Allen, New Jersey Devils (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nico Hischier is also on an incredible streak, with five goals in his last four games. He has been centering the top line alongside Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt while Jack Hughes is out on injured reserve. These two line partners must be bringing out the best in him, for he continues to elevate his play style after each and every game.

The player to watch in this game is Arseni Gritsyuk. He scored two goals in the game against the Sabres, earning his first multi-goal game of the season. This young rookie is a star in the making, with 12 points in 24 games. He has been playing in the Devils’ top six, and for good reason. He was strong against the Sabres; let’s see if he can keep it rolling against Philadelphia.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 16-7-1

Top Scorers:

Nico Hischier – 9 goals (G), 13 assists (A), 22 points (P) Jesper Bratt – 5 G, 17 A, 22 P Jack Hughes – 10 G, 10 A, 20 P Timo Meier – 8 G, 12 A, 20 P Dawson Mercer – 9 G, 9 A, 18 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 8-4-0, 2.27 goals-against average (GAA), .919 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 7-3-1, 3.56 GAA, .874 SV% Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

Philadelphia Flyers

Season Record: 13-7-3

Top Scorers:

Trevor Zegras – 8 G, 14 A, 22 P Travis Konecny – 5 G, 12 A, 17 P Christian Dvorak – 6 G, 9 A, 15 P Sean Couturier – 4 G, 11 A, 15 P Owen Tippett – 6 G, 8 A, 14 P

Goalie Stats:

Dan Vladar – 9-4-1, 2.39 GAA, .913 SV% Samuel Ersson – 4-2-2, 3.09 GAA, .859 SV% Aleksei Kolosov – 0-1-0, 1.62 GAA, .929 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

New Jersey Devils

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Arseni Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov, Jack Hughes, Zack MacEwen, Marc McLaughlin, Johnthan Kovacevic, Brett Pesce

Philadelphia Flyers

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Adam Ginning, Egor Zamula

Injured: Oliver Bonk, Ethan Samson, Rasmus Ristolainen

Next Up for the Devils

The Devils will remain at home, where they will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, Dec. 1.