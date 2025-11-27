Bruins Have 2 Goalie Prospects to Keep an Eye On

The Providence Bruins are off to a strong start to the season, and a large reason for this is their two goalies. The organization has had a run of spectacular goaltending, from Tim Thomas to Jeremy Swayman, and it looks like the Bruins’ pipeline is as strong as ever, with Simon Zajicek and Michael DiPietro putting up outstanding numbers at the quarter mark.

DiPietro on Fire

DiPietro has continued his dominance of the American Hockey League (AHL) so far. This is his third full season in Providence, and he continues to improve. He’s put up save percentages north of .900 in each campaign, with an astounding AHL-best .942 in ten starts this season. He is allowing just 1.80 goals per game. For reference, the team’s 55 goals scored so far this season rank in the middle of the league; DiPietro and Zajicek’s positive play has been a huge reason that the P-Bruins sit near the top of the standings.

Washington Capitals forward Bogdan Trineyev loses control of the puck in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

DiPietro has been dominant in the AHL for a while now and has likely earned a shot at the big league roster. This is a predicament for the Bruins, who have Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo taking up their two goalie spots. Both players are signed for long after DiPietro’s contract expires at the end of next season, so if the Bruins decide against trading Korpisalo, DiPietro will likely walk to a team that will give him a shot at NHL playing time.

Zajicek Hot Too

This is Zajicek’s first season in the United States – he spent the last six seasons playing in his native Czechia for Litvinov HC. The sample size is a lot smaller than DiPietro’s; however, he has looked more than comfortable playing in the AHL. Zajicek is on a one-year contract, which he earned after a dominant 29-game season for Litvinov.

In 2025-26, Zajicek has posted a .942 save percentage, matching DiPietro’s for the best in the league, and his 1.70 goals-against average also leads the AHL. The Bruins’ 32 goals allowed are tied for the fewest in the league, and Zajicek’s solid play has been a large reason why. It is too early to say that he has earned a shot at the NHL, and unless DiPietro’s play slips, Zajicek will likely remain the number two in Providence, but Bruins fans should keep an eye on both goalies.

Bruins’ Solid Goalie Depth

The Bruins’ organization has solid depth in net. Korpisalo has been less than impressive in his tenure with the Bruins, and the black and gold have struggled to win games with him in net this season. He is allowing an unimpressive 3.43 goals per game, which is not good enough for a team that lacks offensive firepower.

There is the possibility that the Bruins would trade Korpisalo ahead of the deadline or next offseason. If they do, they would be able to give DiPietro or Zajicek a shot at the NHL roster. Both netminders in Providence have dominated the AHL and would be a cheaper alternative to Korpisalo. Expect DiPietro to continue to shine this season, as he has done in the past, and if Zajicek’s outstanding play continues, there will be some buzz around his name as well.