Canadiens Shouldn’t Pursue Ryan O’Reilly in a Trade

The Montreal Canadiens have been hit hard by injuries, and whenever a team starts looking thin down the middle, trade rumours naturally begin to swirl. This week, those rumours gained serious traction when Ryan O’Reilly’s name suddenly emerged as a possible trade candidate.

Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz openly stated earlier this week that some of his top-six forwards are available, and with TSN insider Pierre LeBrun confirming that O’Reilly is generating buzz, it didn’t take long for fans and analysts to wonder if the Canadiens could, or should, make a move. The idea is tempting; O’Reilly is a respected veteran centre with leadership qualities and playoff pedigree who could fill a need. But temptation doesn’t always mean logic. In this case, the cost would outweigh the benefit.

The O’Reilly Trade Rumour

The spark came directly from the Trotz. In a candid moment, he acknowledged that some of his top-six forwards are still available, opening the door for trade discussions well before the deadline. Among those names, O’Reilly’s began to circulate.

LeBrun also confirmed that O’Reilly is generating interest among teams looking for stability at centre. It makes sense. He’s a proven winner, a Selke-calibre two-way centre, who elevates his teammates through structure and leadership. Even more appealing, he’s not a pure rental. He has one more season after this one on his contract, worth $4.5 million annually, a reasonable cap hit for a veteran with his track record.

Nashville Predators center Ryan O’Reilly celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

But Trotz isn’t interested in giving him away. The reported asking price is a first-round pick and a prospect, a clear signal that Nashville values what O’Reilly brings on and off the ice. They’re willing to talk, but only if a team meets that price. With the Canadiens missing key players and fighting to stay competitive, speculation quickly turned to GM Kent Hughes and whether he would be willing to pay that price

O’Reilly Would Fill a Need

To be fair, this rumour isn’t without merit. Even though the Canadiens have long-term depth at centre, their injury situation is undeniably difficult. Both Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach are out long-term, forcing the coaching staff to reshuffle lines and place wingers in centre roles more often than is ideal. While Nick Suzuki has handled the extra load admirably, the team’s structure has taken a hit overall.

This is where O’Reilly would fit in perfectly. He thrives in difficult matchups, wins faceoffs, kills penalties, and contributes steadily in a middle-six role – exactly what Montreal lacks at the moment. His 16 points in 23 games show he can still produce, and his experience would immediately stabilize the lineup.

He would also bring veteran leadership to a position where most of Montreal’s young players are still learning. Right now, the team is battling inconsistency and growing pains, and O’Reilly’s presence could make a noticeable difference. It’s not hard to envision him centring a responsible two-way line, easing the pressure on Suzuki, and allowing the coaching staff to balance matchups more effectively.

Should the Habs Trade for O’Reilly?

No, they shouldn’t. Not at the asking price. Montreal has the assets to acquire O’Reilly, with multiple first-round picks in upcoming drafts and one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL. But just because they can doesn’t mean they should.

The Canadiens are still a young, developing team. Their core, Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovsky, Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Ivan Demidov, is built around the future, not the present. Even though they’ve been competitive this season, they are not at a point where adding a 34-year-old centre should cost them a first-round pick and a prospect. That’s the kind of move a contender makes, not a rebuilding team.

O’Reilly would help in the short term, especially with injuries, but he wouldn’t turn Montreal into a playoff lock, let alone a contender, and when the season ends, the Habs would be left with fewer assets and no significant step forward in their long-term trajectory. In the end, O’Reilly fits the needs of the present, but he doesn’t fit the plan of the future. That’s why Hughes must resist the temptation, no matter how intriguing the rumour sounds.