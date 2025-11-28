Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Red Wings – 11/28/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Noon ET; The Spot, FDSNDET

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Nick Paul — Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg

Dominic James — Curtis Douglas — Oliver Bjorkstrand

J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile — Steven Santini

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley

Injured: Brayden Point (undisclosed), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Max Crozier (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team practiced on Thanksgiving and there were no morning skates because of the early start. … The game was scheduled for noon to give the Little Caesars Arena staff time to switch over the arena for a 7:30 p.m. Detroit Pistons game.

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat

Elmer Soderblom — J.T. Compher — Mason Appleton

Nate Danielson — Andrew Copp — James van Riemsdyk

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Simon Edvinsson (illness), Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed)

