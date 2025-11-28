Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Red Wings – 11/28/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (14-7-2) at RED WINGS (13-10-1)
Noon ET; The Spot, FDSNDET
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel — Nick Paul — Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg
Dominic James — Curtis Douglas — Oliver Bjorkstrand
J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Emil Lilleberg
Declan Carlile — Steven Santini
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley
Injured: Brayden Point (undisclosed), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Max Crozier (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team practiced on Thanksgiving and there were no morning skates because of the early start. … The game was scheduled for noon to give the Little Caesars Arena staff time to switch over the arena for a 7:30 p.m. Detroit Pistons game.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Lightning Takeaways at the Quarter Point of the Season
- NHL Morning Recap – November 27, 2025
- Vasilevskiy Solid Again vs Flames as Lightning Win 5th Straight
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat
Elmer Soderblom — J.T. Compher — Mason Appleton
Nate Danielson — Andrew Copp — James van Riemsdyk
Jacob Bernard-Docker — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren
Injured: Simon Edvinsson (illness), Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed)
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 27, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Predators – 11/26/25
- NHL Morning Recap – November 25, 2025