Projected Lineups for Stars vs Rangers – 12/2/25

The Dallas Stars take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (17-5-4) at RANGERS (13-12-2)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG 2
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Ilya Lybushkin
Kyle Capobianco — Alex Petrovic
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Nathan Bastian
Injured: Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Status report
Oettinger was originally supposed to start, but he had a stomach flu Monday, so Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said the decision was made to have DeSmith play. Oettinger participated in the morning skate and will be the backup. … Bichsel, a defenseman, will need surgery and is out 6-8 weeks, Gulutzan said. He sustained his injury in the second period of a 6-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. Kolyachonok will replace Bichsel in the lineup.
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
J.T. Miller — Vincent Trocheck — Jonny Brodzinski
Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Brett Berard
Conor Sheary — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow
Igor Shesterkin
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brennan Othmann
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Jonathan Quick (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report:
Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said they are still deciding between having Sheary or Othmann, a forward, in the lineup to replace Edstrom, a forward who was injured in practice Monday and is day to day. Othmann was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. … Fox, a defenseman, will miss his first game since sustaining his injury in the third period of a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Morrow will replace him in the lineup. Fox is on long-term injured reserve, and the Rangers have yet to provide a timetable for his return. … Martin was recalled from Hartford on Sunday and will be Shesterkin’s backup; Quick, a goalie, is skating but not ready to dress for a game yet.
