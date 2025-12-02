Projected Lineups for Stars vs Rangers – 12/2/25

The Dallas Stars take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (17-5-4) at RANGERS (13-12-2)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG 2

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Vladislav Kolyachonok — Ilya Lybushkin

Kyle Capobianco — Alex Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Nathan Bastian

Injured: Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

Oettinger was originally supposed to start, but he had a stomach flu Monday, so Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said the decision was made to have DeSmith play. Oettinger participated in the morning skate and will be the backup. … Bichsel, a defenseman, will need surgery and is out 6-8 weeks, Gulutzan said. He sustained his injury in the second period of a 6-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. Kolyachonok will replace Bichsel in the lineup.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

J.T. Miller — Vincent Trocheck — Jonny Brodzinski

Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Brett Berard

Conor Sheary — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brennan Othmann

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Jonathan Quick (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report:

Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said they are still deciding between having Sheary or Othmann, a forward, in the lineup to replace Edstrom, a forward who was injured in practice Monday and is day to day. Othmann was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. … Fox, a defenseman, will miss his first game since sustaining his injury in the third period of a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Morrow will replace him in the lineup. Fox is on long-term injured reserve, and the Rangers have yet to provide a timetable for his return. … Martin was recalled from Hartford on Sunday and will be Shesterkin’s backup; Quick, a goalie, is skating but not ready to dress for a game yet.

