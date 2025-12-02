Projected Lineups for Senators vs Canadiens – 12/2/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (12-9-4) at CANADIENS (13-8-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN5
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig — Lars Eller — Kurtis MacDermid
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Nick Cousins, Hayden Hodgson
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)
Status report
Senators coach Travis Green said he will have some lineup decisions to make after warmups. … MacDermid, who has been out of the lineup for seven straight games, was off the ice at the morning skate before Cousins, a forward, who stayed for extra work.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zack Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson
Florian Xhekaj — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Jared Davidson
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report:
Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said he had game-time decisions to make and that everyone would take part in warmups. … Struble took part in an optional morning skate after missing practice Monday; he’s been day to day because of an upper-body injury that kept him out of a 7-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. … Engstrom, a defenseman, remained on the ice for extra work after the morning skate.
