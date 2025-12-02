Projected Lineups for Senators vs Canadiens – 12/2/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (12-9-4) at CANADIENS (13-8-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN5

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig — Lars Eller — Kurtis MacDermid

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Nick Cousins, Hayden Hodgson

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)

Status report

Senators coach Travis Green said he will have some lineup decisions to make after warmups. … MacDermid, who has been out of the lineup for seven straight games, was off the ice at the morning skate before Cousins, a forward, who stayed for extra work.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zack Bolduc

Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson

Florian Xhekaj — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Jared Davidson

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report:

Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said he had game-time decisions to make and that everyone would take part in warmups. … Struble took part in an optional morning skate after missing practice Monday; he’s been day to day because of an upper-body injury that kept him out of a 7-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. … Engstrom, a defenseman, remained on the ice for extra work after the morning skate.

