3 Takeaways From a Tough November for the Canadiens

After a promising start to the season, November served as a reality check for the Montreal Canadiens. The team that looked poised to surprise the league suddenly found itself fighting to stay afloat, struggling defensively, losing key players, and failing to replicate the late-game magic that defined its opening month. Here are three key takeaways from a difficult November, and how the Habs can learn from them moving forward.

In Numbers

The Canadiens’ November results paint a clear picture of a team losing its grip after a strong October. Montreal went 5-5-3 across 13 games in November, but the real problem lies in the goals against. The Habs allowed 52 goals, an average of four per game, far worse than their early-season defensive structure. It’s extremely difficult to win consistently when you allow that many pucks in your net, and the standings show the impact.

On Nov. 1, Montreal was riding high with a 9-3-0 record, sitting first in the Atlantic Division and fourth overall in the NHL. Fast-forward one month, and the team fell to third in the Atlantic and 14th in the league standings. While not catastrophic, the slide is enough to signal that the team’s foundation cracked in several areas. November didn’t destroy the season, but it clearly exposed weaknesses that must be addressed.

Giving Up Too Many Goals

The Canadiens’ defensive issues were the biggest storyline of the month, and by a wide margin. On Nov. 1, the team had allowed three goals against per game. By Dec. 1, that number had ballooned to four per game for the month, pushing their season average up to a concerning 3.625 goals against per game. That’s simply not sustainable for a team hoping to stay competitive.

Goaltending played a significant role. Samuel Montembeault struggled since the start of the season, unable to steal games the way he occasionally has in the past. Meanwhile, Jakub Dobeš, who looked phenomenal to start the season, cooled off in the last month. Early on, Dobeš provided stability and momentum. In November, he performed like a young goalie adjusting to NHL pressure. That’s understandable, but combined with a leaky defence, it created a snowball effect.

Defensively, the Habs made too many costly errors. Missed assignments, turnovers under pressure, and losing battles in front of the net all added up. The blue line was stretched thin, and it showed. Even the forwards struggled with back pressure at times, exposing the defence even more. If Montreal wants to return to its early-season form, tightening up defensively must be the priority.

Not as Clutch

In October, the Canadiens weren’t just good, they were clutch. They found ways to win tight games, earning key points in situations that often swing a team’s entire season. The Habs went 4-0 in overtime during the opening month and showed remarkable resilience by tying games late and capitalizing on big moments.

November was a completely different story. Montreal went 1-3 in games that went to extra time, a drastic drop from the perfection they showed in October. They also managed to win only two one-goal games, another indicator that their ability to close out tight contests disappeared.

Some of this is connected to their defensive struggles. When you’re constantly playing from behind or giving up soft goals, the margin for error shrinks. Their confidence in late-game situations seemed lower, and the team simply didn’t execute at the same level. Good teams win close games consistently. The Habs need to find that clutch mentality again.

Injuries Hurting the Team

Injuries have always been a reality in the NHL, but the Canadiens were hit harder than most in November. They lost Alex Newhook, Kirby Dach, Patrik Laine, and Kaiden Guhle for long stretches, removing core pieces throughout the lineup. For a young team still building an identity, losing four key players is a significant blow. The Habs showed heart, but heart only carries a team so far. Depth players were forced into roles they weren’t ready for, and the lack of experience showed.

Looking Forward

November wasn’t the end of the world for the Canadiens, but it was a stark reminder of the work still ahead. The team proved in October that it can compete with anyone. Now, the challenge is to rediscover that balance, tighten up defensively, regain confidence in close games, and weather the storm of injuries without losing their structure. If the Canadiens learn from November’s struggles, the month might not be remembered for the slide, but for the lessons that helped them grow.