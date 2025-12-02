6 Oilers Whose Ice Time Needs to Change

As the Edmonton Oilers begin the final month of 2025, they are still searching for some traction. They are trying to shake the injury bug and string a few wins together, especially with more games at home coming up. One way to potentially spark something for the team is to take a look at the ice time numbers and make some adjustments. Some guys definitely deserve an extra look or two, while others should maybe take a shift or two off.

Related: Edmonton Oilers’ 3 Stars for November

This isn’t necessarily to diminish what certain guys have done so far. It’s just a different perspective on what’s going on out there, and some guys who could get an extra shift a game over the next week or so over another player. Here are three players I believe should get more ice time, and three that should see some reduced minutes for the next while.

Oilers Who Need More Ice Time

Jack Roslovic

This one should be obvious, but I’ll throw it out there anyway. Jack Roslovic has been a lightning rod for Edmonton from the moment he joined the team and has rarely had a bad game. He consistently finds the scoresheet and has come up clutch in multiple games as well. His ice time looks to have taken a bit of a hit since the return of Zach Hyman, but I don’t think it should have to. As long as you keep giving him the opportunities, Roslovic will continue to produce for this team.

Mattias Janmark

A veteran who joined the team a bit late off the start, Mattias Janmark is a valuable part of the Oilers. He has a special combination of checking, playmaking, and puck possession while also being a great faceoff guy. He has just three points in 10 games, but he contributes in other areas to sort of round out this team. His ice time has dipped up and down as of late, but a more consistent role for the bottom-six centre could bring even better results for head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Mattias Janmark, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Connor Clattenburg

The most recent American Hockey League (AHL) recall has been a nice addition to the team so far in Connor Clattenburg. He has been a menace since the minute he made his NHL debut, throwing out big hits and even throwing a couple punches as well. On top of that, it didn’t take him long to score his first NHL goal.

While he is a candidate to be sent down whenever the next injured Oiler gets healthy, I don’t think he should be subjected to that yet. He has 14 hits in just three games, he’s hard on every puck, and he’s not afraid of the rough stuff. If Knoblauch gives him a few extra minutes over the next couple games with the knowledge that his role could disappear, we could see some quality hockey out of Clattenburg on this homestand. He’s exactly what the team needs.

Oilers Who Should Have Less Ice Time

Alec Regula

The lone defenseman on this list in Alec Regula started the season well but has slowed down. He’s not much of an offensive player on the backend, which is fine, but he has struggled at times with his defensive play as well. He isn’t overly physical either, something Edmonton’s defence overall could use more of. Regula will likely see reduced minutes or come out of the lineup entirely when Jake Walman returns. I believe it will be beneficial to him in the long run if that’s the case.

Andrew Mangiapane

One of the Oilers’ few free agent acquisitions who started the season pretty good has cooled off quite a bit lately. Andrew Mangiapane has been quiet, regardless of which line he’s been placed on. He hasn’t scored in roughly a month and hasn’t really been the hard-checking, scrappy scorer he has the potential to be. A few less shifts or even a couple of healthy scratches could give him a reset and hopefully help him get things going mid-season.

Leon Draisaitl

Put down the torches and pitchforks and just read for a minute. You read that name right, but I’m not saying let’s bench Leon Draisaitl. He’s one of the best players in the league and a huge reason for this team’s success, but the guy might need a shift or two off. It’s a rarity if he plays less than 20 minutes a night, with some games eclipsing the 25-minute mark.

He is an offensive powerhouse, but there has been an uptick in his turnover numbers recently. He sits inside the top 10 in the entire NHL for giveaways. With superstars, there is obviously give and take, but you don’t want too much give.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Simon Fearn-Imagn Images)

Now, yes, you can argue that his teammate Connor McDavid also has a fairly high turnover rate, but his ice time numbers have cooled off as of late. Dialling it back with both players now is good for others to flourish and will be good in the long run. It keeps them just a bit healthier for a potential playoff run.

It will be interesting to see if there are any changes made as December begins and the Oilers look to get a leg up in a tight Pacific Division.