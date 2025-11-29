Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Rangers – 11/29/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (15-7-2) at RANGERS (13-11-2)

2 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG, SN1

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Nick Paul — Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg

Dominic James — Curtis Douglas — Oliver Bjorkstrand

J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile — Steven Santini

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Jack Finley, Simon Lundmark

Injured: Brayden Point (undisclosed), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Max Crozier (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed)

Status report

Lightning defensemen Hedman (missed nine consecutive games), McDonagh (nine games) and Cernak (three games), and Point (three games), a center, each was out of the lineup for a 6-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday; with no morning skate, it’s unclear whether any of them will be able to return Saturday. … Johansson could start after Vasilevskiy made 33 saves at Detroit.

Rangers projected lineup

J.T. Miller — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Will Cuylle

Brett Berard — Noah Laba — Jonny Brodzinski

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Dylan Garand

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Conor Sheary

Injured: Will Borgen (upper body), Jonathan Quick (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report:

Quick has not dressed for the past three games and the goalie is on injured reserve, which means Garand could make his NHL debut or the Rangers could start Shesterkin for the second straight day, after he made 19 saves in a 6-2 win at the Boston Bruins on Friday. … The Rangers, like the Lightning, will not hold a morning skate because of the back-to-back and afternoon start.

