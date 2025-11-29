Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Kraken – 11/29/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (10-10-5) at KRAKEN (11-6-6)

4 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Matthew Savoie — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Henrique — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Mattias Janmark

Trent Frederic — Curtis Lazar — Connor Clattenburg

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: David Tomasek

Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jake Walman (lower body), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate on Saturday. … Roslovic, a forward, is expected to miss a “couple weeks,” according to Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch. He was injured blocking a shot in an 8-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. … Nugent-Hopkins is expected to return from an undisclosed injury. The forward has not played since a 9-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 8

Kraken projected lineup

Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton — Frederick Gaudreau — Kaapo Kakko

Tye Kartye — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body)

Status report:

Kakko, a forward, is expected to return from a lower-body injury sustained in a 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 13. … Schwartz, a winger, is expected to miss six weeks with a lower-body injury sustained in a 3-2 loss to the Stars on Wednesday.

