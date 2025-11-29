Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Kraken – 11/29/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (10-10-5) at KRAKEN (11-6-6)
4 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Matthew Savoie — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Henrique — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Mattias Janmark
Trent Frederic — Curtis Lazar — Connor Clattenburg
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: David Tomasek
Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jake Walman (lower body), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate on Saturday. … Roslovic, a forward, is expected to miss a “couple weeks,” according to Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch. He was injured blocking a shot in an 8-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. … Nugent-Hopkins is expected to return from an undisclosed injury. The forward has not played since a 9-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 8
Kraken projected lineup
Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton — Frederick Gaudreau — Kaapo Kakko
Tye Kartye — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body)
Status report:
Kakko, a forward, is expected to return from a lower-body injury sustained in a 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 13. … Schwartz, a winger, is expected to miss six weeks with a lower-body injury sustained in a 3-2 loss to the Stars on Wednesday.
