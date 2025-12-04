Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Senators – 12/4/25q

The New York Rangers take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (14-12-2) at SENATORS (13-9-4)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
J.T. Miller — Vincent Trocheck — Jonny Brodzinski
Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Brett Berard
Conor Sheary — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow
Igor Shesterkin
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brennan Othmann
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Jonathan Quick (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report
The Rangers held an optional morning skate Thursday with 10 skaters and two goalies. … Quick, a goalie who hasn’t played since Nov. 22, skated Thursday but will not dress.
Latest for THW:
- Revisting the Rangers’ Trouba Trade & Shesterkin Extension 1 Year Later
- Rangers Need Schneider & Morrow to Step Up With Fox Out
- NHL Morning Recap – December 3, 2025
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — Ridly Greig
Jake Sanderson — Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Dennis Gilbert — Nick Jensen
Leevi Merilainen
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Lars Eller (undisclosed), Artem Zub (lower body)
Status report
Merilainen will start. … Zub, a defenseman, is day to day; Spence will take his spot on the first pair alongside Sanderson. … Eller, a forward, is day to day. … Halliday was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Gilbert will make his season debut. … Chabot, a defenseman who his injury in a 3-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 22, is “probably another, hoping, 10 days” from making a return, Senators coach Travis Green said.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Nylander Injury, McDavid Irked, & Formenton Offer Sheet
- NHL Morning Recap – December 3, 2025
- Senators Ride Dominant Second Period to 5-2 Victory over Canadiens