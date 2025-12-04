Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Senators – 12/4/25q

The New York Rangers take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (14-12-2) at SENATORS (13-9-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

J.T. Miller — Vincent Trocheck — Jonny Brodzinski

Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Brett Berard

Conor Sheary — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brennan Othmann

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Jonathan Quick (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate Thursday with 10 skaters and two goalies. … Quick, a goalie who hasn’t played since Nov. 22, skated Thursday but will not dress.

Latest for THW:

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson — Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Dennis Gilbert — Nick Jensen

Leevi Merilainen

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Lars Eller (undisclosed), Artem Zub (lower body)

Status report

Merilainen will start. … Zub, a defenseman, is day to day; Spence will take his spot on the first pair alongside Sanderson. … Eller, a forward, is day to day. … Halliday was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Gilbert will make his season debut. … Chabot, a defenseman who his injury in a 3-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 22, is “probably another, hoping, 10 days” from making a return, Senators coach Travis Green said.

Latest for THW: