NHL Morning Recap – December 3, 2025

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the 10 NHL games that were played on Dec. 2, 2025. Which included an all-Canadian matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens. As well as Alex Ovechkin and Anze Kopitar battling it out in the late game.

SENATORS 5 at CANADIENS 2

Senators Ride Dominant Second Period to 5-2 Victory over Canadiens

Ottawa Senators Goal Summary:

P1 4:01 Fabian Zetterlund (5) from Tyler Kleven (3), Jordan Spence (8)

P1 16:53 Artem Zub (3) from Brady Tkachuk (5), Zetterlund

P2 5:48 Jake Sanderson (6) from Michael Amadio (5)

P2 6:58 Drake Batherson (9) from Kleven, Spence

P3 12:43 Brady Tkachuk (1) from Tim Stutzle (13), David Perron (10)

Montreal Canadiens Goal Summary:

P1 3:37 Juraj Slafkovsky (8) from Cole Caufield (13), Nick Suzuki (22)

P2 8:50 Nick Suzuki (8) from Caufield (14), Lane Hutson (17)

STARS 2 at RANGERS 3 – OT

Dallas Stars Goal Summary:

P1 9:04 – Kyle Capobianco (1) unassisted

P3 9:32 – Mikko Rantanen (11) from Wyatt Johnston (15)

New York Rangers Goal Summary:

P1 6:51 – Carson Soucy (3) from Noah Laba (4), Conor Sheary (6)

P3 17:47 – Will Cuylle (8) from Vincent Trocheck (7), Artemi Panarin (19)

OT 1:09 – Vladislav Gavrikov (5) from Panarin (20), Mika Zibanejad (11)

LIGHTNING 1 at ISLANDERS 2

Tampa Bay Lightning Goal Summary:

P3 16:26 – Dominic James (2) from Emil Lilleberg (4), Nick Paul (3)

New York Islanders Goal Summary:

P2 0:55 – Bo Horvat (16) from Maxim Shabanov (5)

P3 5:30 – Anthony Duclair (4) from Calum Ritchie (2), Tony DeAngelo (9)

BRUINS 4 at RED WINGS 5

Boston Bruins Goal Summary:

P2 11:09 – Jonathan Aspirot (1) from Nikita Zadorov (8), Tanner Jeannot (8)

P2 15:38 – Alex Steeves (4) from Hampus Lindholm (7), Morgan Geekie (7)

P3 14:57 – Marat Khusnutdinov (4) from Lindholm (8), Geekie (8)

P3 19:48 – Steeves (5) from Pavel Zacha (13), Lindholm (9)

Detroit Red Wings Goal Summary:

P1 6:52 – James van Riemsdyk (4) from Albert Johansson (3), Moritz Seider (14)

P1 13:49 – Seider (4) from Patrick Kane (12), Alex DeBrincat (15)

P2 1:35 – DeBrincat (13) unassisted

P2 16:15 – Ben Chiarot (4) from Dylan Larkin (16), Lucas Raymond (20)

P3 3:55 – Raymond (9) from Seider (15), Kane (13)

MAPLE LEAFS 4 at PANTHERS 1

Maple Leafs’ Depth Steps Up In 4-1 Win Against Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P1 5:24 – Troy Stecher (1) from Bobby McMann (5), Dakota Joshua (4)

P1 7:54 – Joshua (4) from McMann (6), Stecher (3)

P3 12:18 – Scott Laughton (1) from Steven Lorentz (5)

P3 19:41 – John Tavares (13) from Auston Matthews (8), Max Domi (6)

Florida Panthers Goal Summary:

P2 14:43 – Sam Reinhart (14) from Anton Lundell (14)

FLAMES 1 at PREDATORS 5

Predators Use Dominant 3-Goal Second Period to Win 5-1 vs. Flames

Calgary Flames Goal Summary:

P3 13:39 – Morgan Frost (7) from Nazem Kadri (17), Jonathan Huberdeau (9)

Nashville Predators Goal Summary:

P1 6:24 – Reid Schaefer (1) from Fedor Svechkov (3), Nicolas Hague (4)

P2 5:04 – Steven Stamkos (7) from Luke Evangelista (14), Ryan O’Reilly (11)

P2 14:25 – Jonathan Marchessault (5) from Roman Josi (7), Hague (5)

P2 15:32 – Ozzy Wiesblatt (1) from Bunting (9), Spencer Stastney (7)

P3 2:59 – Michael Bunting (6) from Adam Wilsby (3), Tyson Jost (3)

CANUCKS 1 at AVALANCHE 3

2 Nathan MacKinnon Goals Lead to Avalanche’s 3-1 Win Over Canucks

Vancouver Canucks Goal Summary:

P1 2:55 – Linus Karlsson (5) from Arshdeep Bains (4), Aatu Raty (6)

Colorado Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 19:23 – Nathan MacKinnon (21) from Devon Toews (8), Sam Malinski (11)

P2 13:52 – Brock Nelson (9) from Gabriel Landeskog (8), Ross Colton (9)

P2 19:26 – Nathan MacKinnon (22) from Landeskog (9), Josh Manson (3)

WILD 1 at OILERS 0

Wallstedt Was Spectacular in Wild’s 1-0 Win Over Oilers

Minnesota Wild Goal Summary:

P1 13:11 – Jonas Brodin (3) from Nico Sturm (1)

BLACKHAWKS 3 at GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4 – SO

Chicago Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P1 1:23 – Oliver Moore (3) from Tyler Bertuzzi (9), Frank Nazar (13)

P2 11:22 – Tyler Bertuzzi (14) unassisted

P3 4:45 – Connor Bedard (17) from Andre Burakovsky (11), Ryan Greene (5)

Vegas Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P1 0:27 – Ivan Barbashev (9) from Braeden Bowman (4), Shea Theodore (12)

P2 17:19 – Ben Hutton (3) from Mark Stone (13)

P3 17:32 – Braeden Bowman (5) from Shea Theodore (13), Ivan Barbashev (13)

Shootout Summary:

VGK: Pavel Dorofeyev – Goal

CHI: Bedard – Goal

VGK: Theodore – Winner

CAPITALS 3 at KINGS 1

Washington Capitals Goal Summary:

P1 14:50 – Tom Wilson (16) from Ryan Leonard (9), Alex Ovechkin (14)

P3 1:18 – Anthony Beauvillier (6) from Connor McMichael (11), Ovechkin (15)

P3 18:18 – Aliaksei Protas (8) from Martin Fehervary (7), John Carlson (17)

Los Angeles Kings Goal Summary:

P2 5:28 – Adrian Kempe (9) from Anze Kopitar (9), Trevor Moore (7)