Wallstedt Was Spectacular in Wild’s 1-0 Win Over Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers (11-11-5) hosted the Minnesota Wild (15-7-5) on Tuesday night (Dec. 2). The Wild have been red-hot heading into this matchup, with an impressive 8-0-2 record in their last 10 games. Minnesota kept that hot streak alive as they shut out Edmonton 1-0. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead 13:11 into the first period. Off a clean faceoff win by Nico Sturm, Jonas Brodin stepped in and hammered the puck glove-side past goaltender Stuart Skinner for his third goal of the season. The Wild took that lead into the intermission, holding a slim 8-7 shot advantage.

Edmonton had a strong pushback in the second period, but couldn’t solve goaltender Jesper Wallstedt. Therefore, Minnesota took a 1-0 lead into the second intermission, despite the Oilers having a 15-6 shot advantage in the period, and 22-15 overall.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber goes after Edmonton Oilers center Matt Savoie in front of Minnesota Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt (Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images)

That lone goal was all that was required as the Wild held on for the 1-0 victory. Wallstedt stopped all 32 shots he faced for his fourth shutout in his last six starts. Meanwhile, Skinner stopped 23 of 24 shots for a .958 save percentage in the loss.

The Oilers continue their five-game homestand on Thursday (Dec. 4) against the Seattle Kraken. Meanwhile, the Wild continue their Western Canadian road trip against the Calgary Flames the same day. These two teams will meet again on Dec. 20 in Minnesota. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.