Maple Leafs’ Depth Steps Up In 4-1 Win Against Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers met for the first time since Game 7 of the second round of the 2025 NHL playoffs. That game will forever be remembered as not only one of the worst games in recent memory, but also the last game that Mitch Marner ever played for the Maple Leafs.

Tonight, both teams came into the game in desperate need of points. Both clubs have started slow out of the gate and have struggled with injuries. It always seems to be a good game when these two meet, so let’s get into the recap.

Game Recap

1st Period:

The first period started with the Panthers controlling the play for the opening three minutes. After a few chances for them, it looked like they were going to open the scoring. However, Jake McCabe was able to clear the puck off the goal line. Just a few minutes later, the Maple Leafs were the ones to open the scoring on their first shot of the game from Troy Stecher. Toronto didn’t sit back either. They doubled their lead to 2-0 on a goal from Dakota Joshua. They held that lead through the rest of the frame and finished the period tied with the Panthers in shots at 11.

2nd Period:

The second period didn’t carry the same pace as the first. The Panthers eventually cut the lead down to one when Sam Reinhart found the back of the net with 5:17 left in the period. Aside from that, there wasn’t much action.

Whenever these two teams meet, physicality usually shows up, and that was the case again. They traded hits and traded chances, but it didn’t match the energy the first period had. Much like the opening frame, the shots were tied again, this time at 9 a piece.

3rd Period:

The third period picked the pace back up and looked a lot more like the first. Both teams had strong scoring chances, including one where Sergei Bobrovsky robbed an odd-man rush on the Maple Leafs’ penalty kill. Florida also had looks to tie the game, but Joseph Woll stood tall and kept Toronto in front. The Maple Leafs extended their lead to 3-1 after a well-timed goal from Scott Laughton with just 7:42 left. The Panthers pushed late with the net empty, but John Tavares sealed the deal with an empty net goal to give Toronto a huge 4-1 win.