Coyne-Schofield’s Hat Trick Leads Frost to 5-1 Over Charge

The Minnesota Frost faced the Ottawa Charge in a rematch of last season’s Walter Cup Final on Tuesday evening, Dec. 2, in Ottawa, Ontario. Players from both teams wore pink ribbons, and many fans donned pink attire to support the Charge’s head coach, Carla MacLeod, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and was absent from the game as she started treatment.

Both teams had healthy rosters, and the goaltending battle was between Nicole Hensley for the Frost and Gwyneth Philips for the Charge. The game started out in favor of the Frost with three quick goals in the first, and although the Charge tried to fight back the Frost kept pushing and took the win 5-1.

Game Recap

The Frost got things started 24 seconds into the game with a goal from Kendall Coyne-Schofield. Kelly Pannek and Britta Curl-Salemme assisted her to make it 1-0. They scored again barely three minutes later with a goal from Dominque Petrie. Denisa Křížová and Lee Stecklein assisted to make it 2-0. Grace Zumwinkle scored a few minutes later to make it 3-0, and she was unassisted. Those were the only goals of the first period, and the Frost took the 3-0 lead into the second.

Despite some good chances for both sides, there were no goals in the second period, and the Frost took the 3-0 lead into the third. The Frost added a goal early in the final period as Coyne-Schofield scored her second of the night. Pannek and Mae Batherson assisted her to make it 4-0.

The Charge responded on the power play with a goal from Rory Guilday to get her team on the board. Brianne Jenner and Gabbie Hughes assisted her. The Frost scored on the empty net in the final minutes as Coyne-Schofield recorded her first PWHL hat trick to make it 5-1. That was the final goal, and the Frost took the win.

The Frost will remain on the road to face the Boston Fleet on Sunday, Dec. 7. The Charge will head on the road to face the Toronto Sceptres on Thursday, Dec. 4.